Women’s Volleyball Adds Willow on National Signing Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Head Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley announced Wednesday that Karis Willow signed her national letter of intent and will join the Women’s volleyball team beginning with the 2023 season.

“We are excited to welcome Karis and her family to Penn State,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “She is physical and has the ability to play multiple positions across the front row. Karis is an exciting player to watch, and we are happy she will be wearing the blue and white.”

Willow, a 6-4 outside hitter from Arlington, Ohio, is ranked as the 58thth best player in the 2023 class by PrepVolleyball.com. She is a three-time all-state selection while leading Liberty Benton High School to a pair of Ohio State titles. Willow is a two-time district Player of the Year and conference Player of the Year.

Willow has been strong statistically throughout her career, totaling 1,377 kills on .419 hitting, 831 digs, 164 aces, and 199 blocks. She put up career-bests in kills and digs this season, recording 508 and 315, respectively.

Penn State adds Willow to a team that is expected to return six players with experience as starters this season. The Lions have been ranked in the AVCA Coaches Poll for 515 consecutive weeks and have played in all 41 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournaments.