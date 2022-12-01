Women’s Volleyball Adds Four on National Signing Day – Ohio State Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Women’s volleyball program added four to its ranks on national signing day on Wednesday.

Eloise Brandewie | 6-3 | Middle Blocker | Columbus, Ohio

Middle Blocker Eloise Brandewie joins the Buckeyes after earning four volleyball letters at Bishop Hartley. The four-time all-league and all-district first team selection led Bishop Hartley to a district championship her junior year before being named an Under Armor All-American her senior year. Brandewie was named District Player of the Year as a senior after leading the team to the longest winning streak in school history. She played club with Mintonette for six years, earning her spot on the all-tournament team at nationals and making the 2020 and 2021 Ultra Ankle JVA All-National Team. She won a Bronze medal with Team USA.

Brandewie also lettered for three years in basketball, earning all-conference first team all three years and all-district first team twice, in addition to leading the squad to a regional championship. Outside of sports, Brandewie was a member of the national honors society and participated in Morgan’s Message – a club that discusses the importance of athletes’ mental health.

Grace Egan | 6-1 | Outside Hitter | Sterling, Ill.

Outside hitter Grace Egan lettered for four years at her local high school, leading the team to a state championship her freshman season and earning the opportunity to serve as a two-year team captain. Egan was the league’s MVP as a junior, also being named Sauk Valley Media Player of the Year the same season. She is a three-time all-conference first-team selection, was twice named all-state and led the team in kills and aces twice each. Egan was a member of the 17 Red and 17 Gold club teams, also making the USA National Team Development Program in 2021 and 2022. She was earned All-American status from both AAU 14 Open and Prep Volleyball as well as being named one of Prep Volleyball’s Frosh 59. Egan is a two-time member of the Ultra Ankle JVA All-National Team. She won a gold medal for the 17’s USA Volleyball National Championship.

Outside of volleyball, Egan volunteered in her community and tutored younger students in her school district.

Lauren Murphy | 6-4 | Outside Hitter & Right Side | Round Rock, Texas

Outside and right side hitter Lauren Murphy comes to Columbus from Round Rock, Texas after lettering for three years at her local high school as an outside, right side and middle. Murphy was named the league’s newcomer of the year and all-district first team her first season before elevating her game to earn the title of league MVP her second year – along with all-district first team, all-league and all-state. She served as team captain this fall. Murphy played with Austin Juniors from 2015 until the present, winning the 2021 USAV 16 American National Championship and earning MVP status at that championship. Murphy was named to Prep Volleyball’s Top 150 and attended the National Team’s Development Program in 2022.

In the classroom, Murphy earned a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout high school, was named academic all-state and was a member of Mu Alpha Theta – a math honors society.

Mia Tuman | 6-0 | Setter | Sewickley, Pa.

Setter Mia Tuman becomes a Buckeye after four years as the setter at North Allegheny. Tuman helped North Allegheny to three state championships, being named the MVP of those championships both her sophomore and junior seasons. She’s earned Wright Automotive Player, Gatorade Player of the Year, Post Gazette Player of the Year and spots on the all-league, all-section and all-state teams during her high school career. Tuman spent eight years as a setter at Pitt Elite, earning the opportunity to be a member of the USA Youth National Training Team and the opportunity to take part in the team’s training series. Tuman has been on multiple all-tournament teams, made the Prep VB Watch List and was ranked 33rd Among Prep VB’s Top 150.

Tuman also lettered for three years in basketball and one year in track & field. Tuman helped lead the school to two basketball league championships and a state championship. She broke a school record in track & field, winning the league championship and finishing fifth at states. Tuman captained the TigerThon club that fundraised for Pediatric cancer. She also took nine honors courses and AP Psychology during her time at North Allegheny.

