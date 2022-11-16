Women’s team heads to Illinois

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

WHO: Well. 9 Notre Dame (2-0) vs. Northwestern (1-1).

WHEN: Wednesday, 9 pm ET.

WHERE: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039), Evanston, Ill.

TICKETS: Available.

WATCH: Big Ten Network.

LISTEN: WGLQ (99.9 FM; link at UND.com).

More Notre Dame basketball news:Watson, Marshall help No. 9 Notre Dame Survive Cal comeback

ABOUT NOTRE DAME: The Irish face Northwestern for the first time in 34 years. The programs located 114 miles apart have met on just three occasions. ND won the last meeting, also in Evanston, 75-63 on Nov. 29, 1988, to move to 1-1 there and 2-1 overall against the Wildcats. … Irish leaders through two games (wins of 88-48 over Northern Illinois and 90-79 over California) are Dara Mabrey (16.0 points per game, 6-of-14 on 3-pointers), Olivia Miles (15.0 points, 8.0 assists , 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals), Maddy Westbeld (12.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 3.0 blocks), Kylee Watson (12.0 ppg, 10-of-15 on 2s) and Sonia Citron (11.0). … Lauren Ebo (9.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg) and Nat Marshall (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) have paired to deliver another 18.0 points and 8.5 boards off the bench. … Dara Mabrey is now deadlocked with sister Marina at 274 career 3-pointers collegiately, but contrary to the way it’s commonly being referenced, they’re not tied atop the ND chart. Dara notched 155 of hers at Virginia Tech. Her 119 in an Irish uniform leaves her 33 short of joining the ND top 10. … The Irish won their Lone Big Ten Encounter last season, 76-71 over Michigan State, after going 1-2 in such games over the two previous years. They were 23-0 in such games over the 10 years prior to that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button