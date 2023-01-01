Women’s Soccer’s Mertz Earns Academic All-America Honors

AUSTIN, Texas – Pitt Women’s soccer senior midfielder Landy Mertz has been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Division I Academic All-America Second Team.

Mertz, a Rehabilitation Science major with a 4.00 grade point average, becomes the first Panther to garner Academic All-America status.

Mertz started all 22 games for the Panthers in 2022 to set a career high. The Pittsburgh native set new career standards in points (17), goals (6), shots (59), shots on goal (36), game winning goals (4) and minutes (1685). She ranked third on the team in points and tied for third in both goals and assists (5).

Mertz helped Pitt set program records for overall wins (14) and ACC wins (5) and qualify for both the ACC Championship and NCAA Championship fields for the first time in program history. The Panthers reached the Sweet Sixteen in their first NCAA Tournament appearance after knocking off Buffalo in the First Round, 1-0, and Georgetown in the Second Round, 2-1. The team set single season program records for points (138) and goals (47).

