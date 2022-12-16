Women’s Soccer’s Matthews and Rouse Earn United Soccer Coaches Third Team Scholar All-East Region Recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (December 15, 2022) – Graduate students Fiona Matthews and Rachel Rouse of the Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team were named to the United Soccer Coaches’ Scholar All-East Region Third Team, the organization announced late Wednesday.

The accolade is the first for both student-athletes and the dual recognitions are believed to bring the program’s all-time total to 18.

Matthews was again a stalwart in the defensive half of the field for the Ducks, starting all 19 games and leading the team with 1,413 minutes played, while helping the Ducks hold opponents to 1.37 goals per game. Offensively, the New Milford, New Jersey native dished out three assists and concluded her career with 12 goals and 12 assists across 81 career matches.

In the classroom, Matthews has achieved a 3.735 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) as a systems analytics major. In addition to her time on the pitch and in the classroom, Matthews has interned with both MITER and Topcon Medical Systems and is an active member of Stevens THON.

On the field, Rouse set new career highs in all offensive statistics, finishing with nine goals and nine assists to total a team-leading 27 points. She ranked ninth in the MAC Freedom in goals and tied for third in assists to finish sixth in the conference in total points. Rouse finished with 10 points across her final three contests and was named the United Soccer Coaches Division III Player of the Week on Oct. 12, becoming the first player in program history to earn the national accolade.

In the classroom, Rouse, who was named a Third Team Academic All-American earlier this month, achieved a 3.94 cumulative GPA as an undergraduate at UNC Greensboro, graduating with a degree in Economics with minors in Mathematics and accounting. She was also an active member of the Beta Alpha Psi (financial information) and Beta Gamma Sigma (business) Honor societies. At Stevens, Rouse is working towards her master of science degree in business intelligence and analytics.

In addition to her time in the classroom and on the soccer pitch, Rouse is also an honors intern with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

To be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must maintain at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) throughout his or her career, have started more than 50 percent of all games, and be an elite player as supported by playing honors (ie, all-conference) or contributions to the success of his/her team and must be a junior or above in Athletic standing at the player’s current institution.

Both Matthews and Rouse were previously recognized by the United Soccer Coaches as all-region selections for their Accolades on the field.

