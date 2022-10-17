Women’s Soccer’s Luciana Setteducate Named CAA Co-Rookie of the Week Following Three-Point Performance against UNCW

RICHMOND, Va. – Stony Brook freshman forward Luciana Setteducate takes home CAA Co-Rookie of the Week honors as announced by the league office on Monday. The freshman helped the Seawolves to a 1-0-1 week in CAA play and played a crucial role in Stony Brook’s 3-2 win over UNCW.

Setteducate is the third member of the Stony Brook Women’s soccer program to be named CAA Rookie of the Week this season ( Lynn Beck was the first on Sep. 26 and Gabrille Côté was the second on Oct. 10). Côté and Setteducate have won the award in back-to-back weeks.

The Bellmore, New York, native recorded her first career three-point game against UNCW on Sunday. She scored the match’s opening goal in the 12th minute and later assisted Beck on the game-winning goal in the 60th minute. It marked the first time this season that she recorded a goal and an assist in the same match.

Setteducate also totaled six shots and two shots on goal in Thursday’s scoreless draw with Charleston. She finished the week with one goal, one assist, three points, eight shots, and four shots on goal.

Northeastern’s Vivian Akyirem also earned the award this week. Akyirem tallied an assist against Drexel and a goal in the win over Delaware for a three-point week.

Stony Brook will travel to Long Island rival Hofstra on Sunday to close out its regular season. The Seawolves currently sit in sixth place in the CAA with 12 points and the Pride are in seventh place with 11 points. Stony Brook will clinch a CAA Championship berth with a win or a draw on Sunday.

