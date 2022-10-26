Women’s soccer’s Francis, Orozco earn ASUN postseason honors

ATLANTA — Bellarmine University senior goalkeeper Elyssa Francis and freshman midfielder Alexa Orozco earned ASUN Conference postseason awards, the league announced Wednesday.

Francis was recognized as third-team ASUN All-Conference, while Orozco was honored on the ASUN All-Freshman Team.

Francis garnered her fourth career All-Conference accolade, including her second in the ASUN. The native of Evansville, Indiana, concluded her Distinguished tenure with another standout season. Among ASUN goalkeepers with at least 10 starts, Francis ranked third in the league in both goals-against average (0.83) and save percentage (.852). She also tied for fourth in shutouts (six) and was fifth in saves (69).

Francis recorded four saves or more in eight matches, including five with at least seven saves. She piled up a season-high 10 saves against Lipscomb, registered nine against Dayton and amassed eight against North Florida. Francis collected three straight shutouts in ASUN play against North Alabama, Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay and added two more clean sheets in league action against Stetson and North Florida.

Bellarmine had to wait a year due to a medical redshirt season, but Orozco made an immediate impact from the moment she stepped foot on the pitch. Even though she’s a holding midfielder, the native of Aurora, Illinois, still managed to lead the Knights in goals scored with three while contributing heavily to the ASUN’s second-ranked defensive unit.

Orozco scored against Wright State in her Collegiate debut and added goals in conference play against Central Arkansas and Stetson, the latter of which was a game-winner. She started all 17 matches and accumulated 1,304 minutes. Orozco was one of 11 acknowledged on the All-Freshman Team.

In the ASUN individual awards, Lipscomb’s Kelli Beiler was named Player of the Year, FGCU’s Leah Scarpelli was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, Liberty’s Ainsley Leja Landed Goalkeeper of the Year, FGCU’s Erika Zschuppe was lauded as Freshman of the Year and Liberty’s Lang Wedemeyer was unanimously voted Coach of the Year.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).