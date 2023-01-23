Women’s Soccer’s Elite ID Clinic Dates Announced

Fresh off of a highly progressive fall 2022 season, Jacksonville University Women’s Soccer head Coach John Constable has announced the dates for his Elite ID Camps on the campus of Jacksonville University this summer.

Four separate Elite ID Camps for girls aged 14-22 will be held, with available options including ID Camp 1 (Saturday, June 17), ID Camp 2 (Saturday, June 24), ID Camp 3 (Saturday July 1) and ID Camp 4 (Saturday, July 15). All Camps will take place at Southern Oak Soccer Stadium, which is located on the Jacksonville University campus.

Lunch and dinner will be provided at the Elite ID Camps for all participants.

For more info, and to sign up for The John Constable Elite ID Camps at Jacksonville University, check out the camp website here: www.jceliteidcamps.com

For further information on the camps, please contact head Women’s soccer coach, John Constable via email at [email protected] or by phone at 754-242-5743.







IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

Dates:

ID Camp 1 – June 17, 2023

ID Camp 2 – June 24, 2023

ID Camp 3 – July 1, 2023

ID Camp 4 – July 15, 2023





Ages:

Elite ID Camps – Girls ages 14-22

Cost:

Elite ID Camps – $260 (Lunch and Dinner Included)