Women’s Soccer’s Davidson Invited to NWSL’S Houston Dash Preseason Camp

PITTSBURGH – Former Pitt Women’s soccer standout Hailey Davidson has been invited to the 2023 preseason camp of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Houston Dash. Davidson will report to the Dash on January 28, with camp slated to begin on the 30th.

Davidson transferred to Pitt to play her final three collegiate seasons after spending her first two at Oklahoma. She started 77 of the 94 Collegiate games she played in, logging 6,490 minutes and totaling four goals, eight assists, 16 points, 29 shots and 14 shots on goal. Davidson started 54 of the 56 games she played in at Pitt, registering five assists for five points and compiling six shots, with three coming on goal.

Davidson’s 2022 senior season saw her start 20 of the 22 games she played in. She helped lead Pitt to its most successful season in program history as the Panthers won a school-record 14 games, qualified for the ACC and NCAA Championship fields for the first time and reached the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. Davidson was a key member of a back line that helped Pitt hold the opposition scoreless in nine games. She played a career-high 1,636 minutes and played the full 90 minutes in seven games, including each of Pitt’s three NCAA Tournament games, and played all 110 minutes at Notre Dame (10/30) in the ACC Championship First Round.

