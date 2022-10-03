Women’s Soccer’s Comeback Falls Short At Drexel

Next Game: at UNCW 10/6/2022 | 7:00 p.m October 06 (Thu) / 7:00 p.m at UNCW

PHILADELPHIA — Ashley Brehio scored her team-best fifth goal in the 66th minute, but it wasn’t enough as the Elon Women’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Drexel on Sunday at Vidas Field.

With the loss, the Phoenix fell to 6-4-2 overall and 2-2 in CAA play. The Dragons improved to 8-1-3 and 3-1 in league play.

THE RUNDOWN

The Dragons struck for the first goal in the eighth minute, as Annalena O’Reilly threaded a beautiful pass down the left side of the box to Casey Touey, who then found Delaney Lappin for the Strike from point-blank range.

Drexel continued to dominate possession over the next 20 minutes, and in the 29th, Lappin struck again, heading a cross by O’Reilly into the back of the net.

Despite its slow start, Elon won the final 15 minutes of the first half. Jessica Carrieri registered the Phoenix’s first shot in the 32nd minute, and Brehio made a great run a few minutes later on a quick counterattack that resulted in a shot that sailed wide left. Brehio also made a great effort in the 42nd minute to chase down a loose ball near the end line and send a cross into the box, but the Drexel keeper, Molly Piso, snagged it.

registered the Phoenix’s first shot in the 32nd minute, and Brehio made a great run a few minutes later on a quick counterattack that resulted in a shot that sailed wide left. Brehio also made a great effort in the 42nd minute to chase down a loose ball near the end line and send a cross into the box, but the Drexel keeper, Molly Piso, snagged it. Elon continued to build on its momentum coming out of halftime, and after Abby Fusca and Carrieri each came close to scoring, the Phoenix finally struck for its Lone goal in the 66th minute. Rachel Buckle sent a cross into the box, and after Piso got a hand on it, Brehio pounced on the ball and slotted it into the lower right corner of the goal.

and Carrieri each came close to scoring, the Phoenix finally struck for its Lone goal in the 66th minute. sent a cross into the box, and after Piso got a hand on it, Brehio pounced on the ball and slotted it into the lower right corner of the goal. Elon mustered three more shots the rest of the way, and with less than a minute left, he earned back-to-back corner kicks. The Phoenix, however, couldn’t take advantage.

NOTES

Brehio’s goal marked her team-best fifth of the season. All five have come over the last eight matches.

Brehio’s five goals are the most by an Elon freshman through 12 matches since Carrieri scored six to begin the 2019 season. Carrieri went on to finish the year with nine goals, earning her a spot on the All-CAA third team and the all-rookie team.

Buckle’s assist was her third of the season, tying her with Becky Myers for the team lead.

for the team lead. The freshman trio of Brehio, Buckle and Father Murdock has combined for 19 (seven goals and five assists) of the Phoenix’s 37 points over the last eight matches. They tallied four points (two goals) in Elon’s first four matches.

has combined for 19 (seven goals and five assists) of the Phoenix’s 37 points over the last eight matches. They tallied four points (two goals) in Elon’s first four matches. The Phoenix outshot the Dragons 8-2 in the second half, finishing the match with a 12-10 advantage. Elon also held a 10-8 edge on corner kicks, including a 9-3 advantage in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will continue its season-long four-match road swing Thursday, when it visits UNCW. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm

— ELON —