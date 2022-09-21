Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Road Trip Thursday At Indiana State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Evansville Women’s soccer team will wrap up a season-long five-match road trip on Thursday night, as the Purple Aces will travel north to Terre Haute to battle in-state Rival Indiana State. Kick-off is set for 6:05 pm central and Thursday’s game can be seen live on ESPN+.

Originally, UE’s road trip was scheduled to be a four-game trip, but due to heavy rains canceling the September 4 home match against Northern Kentucky, the Purple Aces have been away for five matches. The road trip ranks as the second-longest regular-season road trip in program history, with the longest being a seven-match trip in 1997.

Evansville will be looking to end the road swing on a high note, as UE has dropped the last three contests, after a road trip-opening tie at SIUE on September 1. UE suffered a tough 1-0 loss at Missouri State on Sunday to open Missouri Valley Conference play, as the Bears scored a tough-angle goal in the 79th minute to break a scoreless tie.

Fifth-year forward Emily Ormson leads the UE offense so far this year with two goals. Meanwhile, junior Myia Danek has posted a team-best 1.25 goals-against average while splitting time this year with sophomore Sophie Lindner (1.33 goals-against average). Overall, UE is 1-4-2 and 0-1 in the MVC this year.

Indiana State, meanwhile, is 0-5-2 overall and 0-0-1 in Valley play after tying Belmont, 0-0, last Friday. Three different Sycamores have scored a goal each for ISU, while freshman Adelaide Wolfe has anchored the Sycamore defense this year, as she has played a full 90 minutes in each of the last six matches in defense, while earning MVC Defensive Player of the Week honors it’s Tuesday.

All-time, Evansville leads the series over Indiana State, 14-10-3. Last season, Evansville dropped a regular-season meeting in Terre Haute in early October, but bounced back to earn a 1-1 tie at ISU in the 2021 MVC Tournament, with the Purple Aces advancing 5-3 on penalty kicks.