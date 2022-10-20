Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Regular Season Road Contests At Loyola On Thursday

University of Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Game 17 Massachusetts (5-6-5 Overall, 4-2-2 Atlantic 10) at Loyola (6-7-3 Overall, 2-5-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Thursday, Oct. 20 / 8 p.m Location Chicago, Illinois (Loyola Soccer Park) Watch ESPN+ Live Statistics Live Statistics Twitter @UMassWSoccer Instagram UMass Women’s Soccer Facebook UMass Women’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team travels to Chicago, Illinois, for a Thursday night Matchup with Loyola at 8 pm on ESPN+, at the Loyola Soccer Park.

Goal Reached

Graduate forward Lauren Bonavita reached the mark and landed herself in the top-10 all-time at UMass in career goals, currently sitting with 31 scored. She notched the game-winning goal at George Washington on Oct. 16, to move her total career goals number. This season, Bonavita ranks tied for 17th nationally in total goals with 10 and ranks inside the top-40 in the country in goals per game at 0.62.

Last Week’s Action

The Minutewomen came back from behind late in the second half to defeat George Washington with the help of Bonavita’s game-winning goal from the freshman forward Nia Hislop in the 74th minute. Sophomore forward Chandler Pedolzky scored her first goal of the season, Assisted by Bonavita, to make the contest a 1-1 draw. Junior goalkeepers Bella Mendoza and Megan Olszewski split time in the net, each playing a half. The duo combined for no saves and only one shot faced in the first half.

Massachusetts Leaders

Bonavita leads the Minutewomen in goals with 10 and points with 20 through 16 games of action. Midfielders Ella Curry and Olivia Gouldsbury and forward Grace Pinkus have added two goals while Ashley Lamond , Julianna Ryan and Pedolzky have each scored a goal. Six UMass’ players have totaled multiple assists on the season, led by Bonavita with three.

Atlantic 10 Standings

Saint Louis – 8-0-0

VCU – 6-0-2

Dayton – 6-2-0

Davidson – 4-2-2

UMass – 4-2-2

Duquesne – 3-2-3

Saint Joseph’s – 2-1-5

Fordham – 3-4-1

Rhode Island – 2-4-3

La Salle – 3-5-0

Richmond – 2-4-2

Loyola Chicago – 2-5-1

George Washington – 1-4-3

St. Bonaventure – 1-7-1

George Mason – 0-5-3

Looking Ahead

The Minutewomen conclude the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 23, when Atlantic 10 Rival Fordham visits Rudd Field for a 1 pm contest on ESPN+. Five Seniors in Serena Ahmed , Olivia Gouldsbury , Fiona Kane , Lauren Smida and Lindsay Wolf will be recognized prior to the start of the match.

The Atlantic 10 Championship first round will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 or Saturday, Oct. 29 at the on-campus locations of the top four teams in the final standings. The semifinals are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 with the Finals on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a location to be determined.