Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Non-Conference Play With 0-0 Draw at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti made a game-high three saves as the Hawks’ Women’s soccer team wrapped up non-conference play with a 0-0 draw at Maryland on Sunday.

How It Happened

• Saint Joseph’s had the match’s first scoring opportunity as a shot by Nicole Angelini sailed just over the crossbar just over seven minutes in.

• The Terps tested the Hawks soon after with three shots that Cappelletti and the defense helped turn away.

• Late in the match, Maryland looked to break through, but Cappelletti stood tall with a key save in the 81st minute.

• Saint Joseph’s final scoring chance came later in the 81st minute as a shot by Jiselle Daniels missed its mark.

Inside The Boxscore

• Cappelletti’s shutout is her second of the season.

• Daniels led the Hawks with two shots.

• Angelini added Saint Joseph’s third shot.

Up Next

The Hawks open Atlantic 10 play on Thursday as they host Richmond at 7 pm

