Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Non-Conference Play With 0-0 Draw at Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Saint Joseph’s goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti made a game-high three saves as the Hawks’ Women’s soccer team wrapped up non-conference play with a 0-0 draw at Maryland on Sunday.
How It Happened
• Saint Joseph’s had the match’s first scoring opportunity as a shot by Nicole Angelini sailed just over the crossbar just over seven minutes in.
• The Terps tested the Hawks soon after with three shots that Cappelletti and the defense helped turn away.
• Late in the match, Maryland looked to break through, but Cappelletti stood tall with a key save in the 81st minute.
• Saint Joseph’s final scoring chance came later in the 81st minute as a shot by Jiselle Daniels missed its mark.
Inside The Boxscore
• Cappelletti’s shutout is her second of the season.
• Daniels led the Hawks with two shots.
• Angelini added Saint Joseph’s third shot.
Up Next
The Hawks open Atlantic 10 play on Thursday as they host Richmond at 7 pm
