Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Homestand Sunday Against SIU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Evansville Women’s soccer team will wrap up a three-game homestand on Sunday afternoon when the Purple Aces host the Southern Illinois Salukis in a Pivotal Missouri Valley Conference match. Kick-off is set for 1 pm

Sunday’s match will be the first part of the second-annual Jimmy John’s Cup between UE and SIU. The Jimmy John’s Cup is competed for in nine different team sports, spanning 13 different matches. The Winner of Sunday’s match will earn a point for his school towards the cup standings.

Sunday’s match will also be an important match for seeding in the MVC, as the final month of the regular season begins. Southern Illinois currently sits in a four-way tie for sixth place in the league standings with a 4-3-2 overall record and 1-1-1 conference mark. Evansville, meanwhile, sits in tenth place, but UE is just two points behind the Salukis with a 1-5-4 overall mark and 0-2-2 Valley record. A win on Sunday would Catapult Evansville into the thick of the Valley race, as only three points separate fourth place from tenth place currently in the league. Seeding is important, as only the top eight teams will advance to the 2022 MVC Tournament.



Evansville earned its second point of league play Thursday night, as fifth-year forward Emily Ormson headed home the equalizer in the 88th minute to help UE earn a 2-2 tie with visiting Northern Iowa. For Ormson, it was her team-leading third goal of the year, and 16th career goal for the native of Folsom, California. Ormson needs just three more goals to crack UE’s career Top 10.

Southern Illinois, meanwhile, saw a program-best six-match unbeaten streak come to an end on Thursday night, as the Salukis suffered a 2-0 loss to Missouri State. The Salukis have been the surprise team of the Valley so far, as SIU has bounced back from a 0-15-1 season a year ago to rank second in the league in overall victories with four. Nine different Salukis have found the back of the net so far this year.

“I thought that we played some of our best soccer of the year in the second half on Thursday against UNI,” said UE head Coach Chris Pfau. “Now, we need to build on that and continue to play at that level on Sunday. There is still a lot of soccer left in this season, and I think that we showed what we are capable of last night with the way that we played in the second half.”

Sunday’s match will also be International Day at UE, as the International Club on campus will be in attendance and help decorate McCutchan Stadium for the match. Sunday’s match can be seen live on ESPN3.