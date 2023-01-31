Women’s Soccer Wraps Up Awards Season with Five Players Elected to NEWISA All-New England Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – After its Incredible 2022 season, Harvard Women’s soccer wrapped up Awards season with five nominations to The New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association (NEWISA) All-New England First-Team. Ainsley Ahmadian , Hannah Bebar , Josefine Hasbo , Sophie Hirst and Jade Rose made up the five players elected to the first team after their Fantastic 2022 campaign.

The team, which was voted on by NCAA Division I coaches from Colleges and Universities in New England, is comprised of a First Team, Second Team and a Third Team. Each team consists of four forwards, four midfielders, four defenders and a goalkeeper.

“The 2022 NEWISA All-New England Team Highlights the best student-athletes from Colleges and Universities in the region,” said NEWISA President Tom McGuinness. “These players represent many of the most Talented Collegiate players in the country. They have pushed their teams to success on the field and we are proud to recognize them for all they have achieved. NEWISA congratulates all these players for a tremendous season.”

The Crimson ended its remarkable 2022 season with a 12-2-3 record and an undefeated 5-0-2 mark in the Ivy League. The Branca Family Head Coach for Harvard Women’s Soccer, Chris Hamblin and his group received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round for the first time since 2014.

2022 NEWISA All-New England First Team

• Ainsley Ahmadian Forward, Harvard University

• Imani Jenkins, Forward, University of Hartford

• Brittany Raphino, Forward, Brown University

• Ava Seelenfreund, Forward, Brown University

• Hannah Bebar Midfielder, Harvard University

• Josefine Hasbo Midfielder, Harvard University

• Sophie Hirst Midfielder, Harvard University

• Roma McLaughlin, Midfielder, Central Connecticut State University

• Lucy Cappadona, Defender, UConn

• Kayla Duran, Defender, Brown University

• Jenna Oldham, Defender, Boston University

• Jade Rose Defender, Harvard University

• Charlotte Cyr, Goalkeeper, Dartmouth College

ABOUT THE NEWISA

The New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association is an over 35-year-old member organization that supports the Women’s Collegiate soccer community in New England at the NCAA Division I, Division II and Division III level. NEWISA’s signature program is the Senior Bowl. The organization also recognizes All-New England Teams, Highlights Coaching Staff of the Year Awards, offers Coaching Scholarships and honors New England Collegiate soccer alumna for their service efforts.