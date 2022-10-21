Women’s Soccer With Big OVC Match Sunday At USI

Eastern Illinois (2-5-8, 0-3-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana (3-7-5, 0-5-2 OVC)

Sunday, October 23

1 p.m. at Evansville, Ind.

Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+

ON-TAP: Eastern Illinois heads into its final match of the 2022 regular season at Southern Indiana with the contest set to decide the post-season Fate of both schools involved. The Winner of the match will advance to next week’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Eastern Illinois could also advance with a tie in the contest. The Panthers picked up their eighth tie of the season on Thursday playing to a 0-0 draw with Lindenwood. It was the fourth straight match that EIU picked up points in the OVC standings and fourth straight draw. For the season EIU is tied for second in the NCAA in ties with eight. Southern Indiana lost its match on Thursday and must win on Sunday to make the OVC field. EIU enters at 2-5-8 overall, 0-3-4 in the OVC. USI is 3-7-5 overall, 0-5-2 in the OVC.

LITTLE SCORES AGAIN: Jenna Little picked up her fourth goal of the season in the Panthers’ 1-1 draw with UT Martin. Little’s goal came 3:02 into the match which was the Panthers fastest goal this season. Little currently leads the OVC in shots per game with 2.69 per contest and is tied for third in goals scored in the league. The four goals are the most scored in a season by a Panthers player since Sarah DeWolf scored four goals to lead EIU in 2019. The last player to score five or more goals in a season for EIU was Hannah Miller with five goals in 2015.

ANOTHER BERMEO CLEAN SHEET: Goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo posted her sixth clean sheet of the season when the Panthers played to a 0-0 draw against Lindenwood on Thursday. For the season Bermeo now has a 0.73 goals against average which ranks second in the OVC. As a team, EIU leads the conference in fewest goals allowed with 11 total for the season and ranks 37th in the NCAA in goals against average. EIU’s current 0.73 goals against average is the second best in school history with Bermeo tied for fifth on the EIU single season list for shutouts.

PANTHERS SET SCHOOL RECORD FOR SEASON TIES: Eastern Illinois played to its seventh draw of the 2022 season last Sunday in a 1-1 match at Little Rock. The seven ties broke the school record for ties in a season set in 2018 under current head Coach Jake Plant . EIU added to that total on Thursday with a 0-0 draw against Lindenwood. The NCAA implemented a rule change this season with no overtime which has played a role in the higher number of ties. EIU is now tied for second in the NCAA in number of ties this season with Bellarmine. Pacific is the national leader with ten matches ending in a tie this season.

KORHORN JOINS SCORING PARTY: Cam Korhorn scored her first goal of the season in a 2-1 loss to Southeast Missouri. Korhorn became the fifth different EIU player to score this season. Last season Korhorn had one goal which proved to be the match winner against Belmont. Korhorn joined Jenna Little , Serra Pizano , Zoe Paxton and Karima Rangel as Panthers with goals scored this season. She was initially credited with her second goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Little Rock, but that goal was later ruled an own goal.

SECOND BEST START IN SCHOOL HISTORY: Eastern Illinois got off to the second best start to a season in program history as the Panthers were unbeaten through their first five matches of the season. The best start to a year was the 1996 season when EIU opened 9-0 as they finished that season with a 16-4 record including a 4-1 record playing in the Missouri Valley Conference. Already this season EIU has set a school record for consecutive shutouts with four to open the season. EIU suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in a rain-soaked 2-1 set-back to Northern Illinois. This was the best start to a season in terms of fewest losses since the 2001 season when EIU opened the year 7-1.

OVC WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS THIS YEAR: Eastern Illinois had multiple Ohio Valley Conference award winners to open the season with goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo being named the OVC Goalkeeper of the Week for weeks one and two of the season. Bermeo did not allow a goal in the Panthers opening four matches. The Panthers solid defensive backline helped provide those shutouts with Sarah Hagg named the OVC Defender of the Week following week one and Zoe Paxton winning OVC Defender of the Week honors in week two.

LITTLE WITH A BRACE IN EIU WIN: Jenna Little scored both of Eastern Illinois goals in EIU’s August 21, 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. Little had one goal during the 2021 season against Morehead State and scored two goals during exhibition play. Last season EIU had two players Nicoletta Anuci (against Illinois Springfield) and Zenaya Barnes (against Murray State) score two goals in a match.

OVC PLAYERS TO WATCH: Amanda DaSilva was named the Eastern Illinois player to watch in the OVC this season. A veteran player, DaSilva will slide to the Panthers back line this season after starting 16 of 17 contests last season. She was one of four field players to log more than 1,200 minutes on the pitch last season.

RETURNING ALL-OVC: Eastern Illinois Returns two All-Ohio Valley Conference performers from last season in Zenaya Barnes and Sarah Hagg . Barnes was a second team All-OVC selection at forward. Hagg was a second team All-OVC selection at defender while also earning All-OVC Newcomer honors.

LIFT FOR LIFE: Eastern Illinois Women’s soccer once again took part in the Lift for Life event which raises money in the fight against Rare Diseases. Kenzie Balcerak and Jenna Little have spearheaded the Women’s soccer participation in this event which was originally done by the EIU football team. The annual fundraiser is done in conjunction with Uplifting Athletes took place on Aug. 19.

RULE CHANGE: The NCAA will no longer have overtime sessions during regular season play. Last season EIU had three overtime contests picking up two draws while losing a third game in the extra session. The Panthers have played three or more overtime matches in each of the last four seasons with six of those contests resulting in a win or loss for EIU.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the first meeting between Eastern Illinois and Southern Indiana as the Panthers wrap up the final week of the OVC season with first-time meetings against the two of the league’s new members. EIU played to a 0-0 draw with Lindenwood on Thursday at home.

NEXT UP: EIU is playing its final match of the 2022 regular season. A win or tie against Southern Indiana and the Panthers would lock up a second straight appearance in the OVC Tournament next weekend.