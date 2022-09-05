Women’s Soccer Wins Fourth Straight; McKye, Juretzka Score in 2-0 Win Against LIU

Next Game: at Marist 9/8/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7 PM at Marist History

BALTIMORE– UMBC Women’s soccer picked up their fourth consecutive win with a 2-0 defeat of LIU on Sunday afternoon. Meghan McKee (Toronto, Ontario) netted her fourth goal of the campaign, while Esther Juretzka (Bonn, Germany) added an insurance goal late in the win.

UMBC improves to 4-1-1 on the year while the Sharks fall to 2-4.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

LIU had the first shot of the game in the 32nd minute, but it sailed high.

McKye would score just minutes later on the Retrievers first shot of the contest. She headed in a free kick from Alyssa Clearfield (Columbia, Md./Atholton) for her fourth goal of the year, giving UMBC a 1-0 lead.

Esther Juretzka would have a golden chance late in the half, but her attempt would be stopped.

LIU outshot UMBC 5-2 in the first half, but it was UMBC who took a 1-0 lead at the break.

The Sharks would have a flurry of chances early in the second half, but none would end up on target.

UMBC would continue to face an Onslaught from LIU, but no shot was on target.

Esther Juretzka added the insurance goal in grand fashion in the 88th minute. Her Strike from just inside midfield with the keeper out made it 2-0.

NOTABLE:

McKye now has a goal in her last two games, and three in the last four.

Juretzka netted her first collegiate goal in 17 career games.

LIU outshot UMBC 11-4 in the contest, but neither shot went on goal for the Sharks.

UMBC will look to continue their win streak at Marist on Thursday, September 8. Kickoff is set for 7 pm