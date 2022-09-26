Women’s Soccer Wins Fourth Straight in Battle with Alderson Broaddus

Next Game: Notre Dame College (Ohio) 9/28/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 28 (Wed) / 7 PM Notre Dame College (Ohio) History

Phillipi, W.Va. – The Wheeling Women’s Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) hit the road Sunday as they looked to keep the good times rolling. They were able to do just that as they won their fourth straight game and took down Alderson Broaddus 2-1. After battling to a 0-0 tie through the first 45 minutes of play, a pair of Cardinals’ second half goals was enough to push them over the top.

The Cardinals took several Offensive opportunities throughout the night, outshooting the Battlers 29-5 in the contest. In the first half, the Cardinals outshot Alderson Broaddus 11-3, but were unable to find the net. Over the game’s first 14 minutes, Wheeling took four shots and put two of those shots on net. Bradynn Porter took two of those four shots and nearly scored the Cardinals first goal of the game in the 14th minute. Throughout the half, the Cardinals would send five shots towards the net, and five times they were denied by Battler goalkeeper Olivia Kqira. The Battlers Lone opportunity of the half came as the clock was expiring, but Mikayla Yarwood was able to make the save and the two teams went into the locker room with the game tied at 0-0.

The Cardinals second half strategy was simple, just keep shooting and you will find the back of the net. The Cardinals would shoot 18 times in the second half, but it didn’t take long to take their first lead of the game. Mary DiFonzo set up for a corner kick in the game’s 50th minute and sent the ball Flying towards the net. Sophomore Linda Obare would take advantage, heading the ball into the net, to give Wheeling the 1-0 lead. It was Obare’s second goal in as many games as she set a new career best for goals in a season. However, five minutes later it was back to a new ball game as the Battlers got on the board with their first goal of the night and the game was tied at 1-1 with 32 minutes remaining.

Those 32 minutes saw the Cardinals just keep shooting as they sent 13 of their 18 shots towards the net during that time, but just couldn’t break through. It wasn’t until the game’s 87th minute that they would put it all together and take advantage of a Battler mistake. Alderson Broaddus was called for an offsides in the game’s 86th minute, setting Wheeling up with a free kick. DiFonzo brought the ball up the field and found the net with an unassisted goal that made it a 2-1 Wheeling advantage. It was DiFonzo’s third goal in the last three games as she is beginning to find her groove on the Offensive side of the ball. The Cardinals were able to hold on for the game’s final three minutes and earned their fourth straight win with a 2-1 effort.

Mary DiFonzo and Linda Obare led the offense, scoring a goal each in the contest, with DiFonzo leading the way with six shots, three of those on goal. Talynn DeBartolo was the team leader with seven shots, one on goal, and Kenadee Burgoyne and Bradynn Porter each added four shots in the game. Mikayla Yarwood continues to Chase down the Wheeling Career Saves record and is now just six saves away. She finished the night with two saves on three shots faced as she earned her fourth win of the season, tying her career high.

The Wheeling University Women’s Soccer team returns to action on Wednesday, September 28th, when they take on Notre Dame College at 7 PM.