WOMEN’S SOCCER WINNING STREAK SNAPPED AT YOUNGSTOWN STATE

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The IUPUI Women’s soccer team’s three-game winning streak came to a halt on Saturday (Oct. 22) as the Jaguars were defeated on the road at Youngstown State, 2-0. The game marked the close of the regular season for the Jaguars as they’ll now wait and see if they’ve done enough to earn a spot in the six-team Horizon League Tournament, slated to begin next Sunday (Oct. 30).

IUPUI (8-3-6, 4-3-3 HL) outshot and Penguins by a 16-10 margin and put nine attempts on frame, but ultimately, couldn’t solve YSU keeper Brooklynn Kirkpatrick.

YSU (6-7-3, 4-3-2 HL) took an early lead in the 13th minute when Regan LaVigna got a shot past Ashton Kudlo off assists from Abriana Rondin and Haley Curtis.

IUPUI tried to get even before intermission, getting late looks from Emma Frey , Sarah Henson and Abbey Renner , but was down 1-0 at the break. The Jaguars continued to push the pace to start the second half, getting early shot attempts from Sam Slimak and Emma Antoine to no avail.

The Jaguars comeback bid would get infinitely more difficult in the 53rd minute when Taylor Berry knocked in a rebound for her second score of the year.

Despite finishing the game with a significant advantage in possession and shots on goal, the Jaguars were blanked for the seventh time this season.

Henson and Slimak led the Jags with three shots each as all three of Henson’s attempts were on frame. Kudlo closed with two saves while Kirkpatrick made nine stops for the Penguins.

The Horizon League regular season will conclude on Wednesday and the Horizon League Tournament will begin on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Jaguars will learn their postseason Fate at the conclusion of Wednesday’s matches. All Horizon League Tournament games will be broadcast on ESPN+.