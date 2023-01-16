Women’s Soccer Welcomes Three Newcomers for Spring

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Women’s soccer head coach Joshua Walters, Sr. has announced the additions of a freshman and two transfers to the team this spring as they look to build off the success from the program’s first run in the Sun Belt Conference.

Shea Collins joins the Squad from La Salle, while Brooke Potter comes from Wake Forest. Mia Tuka is enrolling into school a semester early as a freshman.

“We are excited to welcome three amazing young women to our JMU soccer family,” said Walters. “Mia, Brooke and Shea come from various backgrounds and experiences which will add to our overall culture and play. The timing of coming this spring is fantastic as they get to learn who we are, what we value and how we make the game.”

Shea Collins

Hometown: Boiling Springs, Pa.

Position: Defense

High School/Previous School: Cumberland Valley/La Salle

Class for 2023 Season: Junior

Career Highlights: 2021 Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team… Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll… Played in 33 matches with 31 starts over two seasons with La Salle… Scored two goals and five assists for a total of nine points… Three-year Letterman in high school… District Champions and state semi-finalist her senior season of high school

Brooke Potter

Hometown: Williamsburg, Va.

Position: Forward

High School/Previous School: Lafayette/Wake Forest

Class for 2023 Season: Sophomore

Career Highlights: Played in four matches at Wake Forest… Was a two-time 3A Region Player of the Year in high school, while being crowned 3A Region Champions twice and winning the Class 3 state Championship in her senior season… Scored a total of 68 goals and 33 assists across two high school seasons… Played club ball with FC Virginia (2018-2021) and Virginia Development Academy (2021-2022)

Mia Tuka

Hometown: Broomfield, Co.

Position: Defense

High School: Broomfield

Class for 2023 Season: Freshman

Career Highlights: Won state Championship in sophomore season… Played club ball with Colorado Rush GA