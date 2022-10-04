Women’s Soccer Welcomes La Salle For Midweek Showdown

NEW YORK — After spending the weekend on the road, Columbia Women’s soccer (5-3-1) Returns to Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium on Wednesday night, for one final non-conference matchup when the Lions welcome La Salle (6-6-0 ) for a 7 pm kickoff.

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia’s last match was a close loss at Brown, falling 1-0 in the Lions’ second Ivy League game of the season. The Lions had a pair of shots but were unable to get the ball across the line, while Brown scored in the 25th minute before locking things up defensively.

WHAT TO KNOW: The Lions enter their final non-conference tune-up with a 4-2-1 non-conference record, having won their previous non-Ivy League match, 2-1, in a road match at Hofstra. Over the last three matches, the Lions have won two, scoring three goals over the three-match stretch.

Shira Cohen and Maia Tabion lead the team with three goals, with Cohen having two game-winning goals, the third-most in the Ivy League. Anna Prussak’s four assists lead the Lions, and Prussak, along with Ally Clark and Grace Hurren all have two goals to their names.

THE MATCHUP: Wednesday night’s game is also the final non-conference meeting for La Salle as well, and they enter the game having lost three out of their last four matches, dropping the last two conference matches by a combined score of 2-5. Three from La Salle have scored a team-high three goals, with Kelli McGroarty, Haley Gschrey and Alyssa Gargiulo netting a trio of goals over the season.

As a team, La Salle is allowing 1.50 goals per game, while scoring just 1.33 goals per game on their end. Michela Auguardo has started all 12 games in net and has recorded three clean sheets.

This is the sixth meeting all-time between the two programs, with La Salle holding a 3-1-1 advantage. The Lions did get their first win against La Salle on the road, in last year’s matchup. The Lions won the game in overtime, taking the Matchup 2-1.

