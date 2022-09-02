Women’s Soccer Welcomes FAU for Sunday Afternoon Showdown

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU Women’s soccer team returns to the pitch after a week off this Sunday as they welcome Florida Atlantic to Pickering Field. Kickoff against the Owls is set for 1 pm as the Eagles will look to make it two straight wins at home after defeating Southern last Thursday.

Overall the Eagles are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a tough loss at UCF this past Sunday. Despite taking an early lead, the Eagles could not hold on as they fell, 3-1, in Orlando.

Junior Louise Lillback (Stockholm, Sweden/Tibble Gymnasium) found the back of the net against the Knights to cap off her big week in which she scored twice and added an assist in two contests. For her efforts, she was named ASUN Player of the Week for the fifth time in her career, which ties her for third most all time in ASUN history behind Sarah Collins of Stetson (6x) and former FGCU standout Tabby Tindell (12x).

Most Career Goals

1. 66 Tabby Tindell 2013-16 2. 28 Shannen Wacker 2011-14 2. 28 Louise Lillback 2019-Present 4. 25 Evdokia Popadinova 2018-19 5. 24 Amber McCall 2007-09

Most Career Points

1. 162 Tabby Tindell 2013-16 2. 83 Shannen Wacker 2011-14 3. 68 Lindsey Haw 2007-10 4. 67 By Marjorie Boiles 2017-19 5. 66 Paulina Speckmaier 2013-16 6. 63 Louise Lillback 2019-present 7. 59 Evdokia Popadinova 2018-19 8. 57 Amber McCall 2007-09 9. 53 Ally Kasun 2012-15 10. 44 Gina Petracco 2008-11

Sunday will also be College Colors Day at Pickering Field with free shirts being handed out when you show that you checked in with the FGCU Gameday App.

Season Outlook

The Eagles return just nine players from last year’s Squad that won the ASUN East Division, but that includes ASUN Preseason Player of the Year Louise Lillback as well as ASUN All-Preseason members Leah Scarpelli and Ashley Labbe . FGCU adds 19 newcomers, a mixture of freshman and transfers, to the 2022 squad that was picked second in the ASUN preseason poll.

Lillback is the reigning ASUN Player of the Year after scoring 12 goals last season, including a conference-high 11 in ASUN competition. Scarpelli Returns to Anchor the back line after helping the Eagles to seven shutouts a year ago while also adding a team-high three assists. Labbe Returns to her spot on the outside after being named All-ASUN First Team despite playing just 13 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

In goal, senior Katie Sullivan Returns for her second season with the Eagles after starting 15 games in 2021. In nine conference games, she allowed just five goals while making 26 saves with an .839 save percentage.

New Faces

Among the influx of new players include Graduate transfers Libby Helverson (Drake) and Margaret Berry (Boston). Helverson was named to the Midwest All-Region Third Team as well as the Missouri Valley Conference First-Team after a standout season with the Bulldogs in the midfield while Berry brings a wealth of experience after playing on the back line for the Terriers for four seasons . The Eagles will also rely on some of the 11 true freshmen, which includes local products Kendal Gargiula (Bishop Taxes).

Scouting the Competition

FAU enters the game with a 2-1-2 record and is coming off a scoreless draw against Oklahoma State. The Owls have picked up wins this season against Detroit Mercy and South Florida while also drawing with Miami. Their lone loss came against Alabama in the season opener.

Florida Atlantic was picked to finish third in the Conference USA Coaches’ Poll behind Rice and Western Kentucky while Gi Krstec and Amanda Martin were named to the All-Preseason Team. Bri Austin leads the Owls with five points (2g, 1a) on the season with Sofia Voldby also contributing two goals.

For complete coverage of FGCU Women’s soccer, follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_WSoccer and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com. You can also sign up to have news on FGCU Women’s soccer or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our newest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs in continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, and strength and conditioning as well as departmental needs in facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the purpose of the EAGLE Campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join Our Team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

COACH JIM BLANKENSHIP

A veteran of over two decades in collegiate coaching, head coach Jim Blankenship, who was named the ASUN Coach of the Year in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2019, has built FGCU Women’s soccer into an annual contender in the ASUN Conference and a rising program in the South Region in just 13 seasons. Blankenship started the program in 2007 and has since guided the Eagles to 13 double-digit win seasons, culminating with ASUN Regular Season Championships in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. In 2011 and 2012 he also led the Eagles to back-to-back ASUN Tournament titles as they became the first team in the history of the university to make it to the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles went on to win the 2014 ASUN Tournament and hosted the first NCAA Championship event on campus. The Eagles earned their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance with the 2015 ASUN Tournament Championship and won their first NCAA game at USF in 2015 while finishing 24th in the nation. In 2016, the Eagles made it three-consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament with a third-straight ASUN Tournament title. A year later, the Eagles became the first ASUN Women’s soccer program to make four-straight NCAA Tournaments with another tournament title in 2017. Blankenship has guided FGCU to a 185-72-28 (.698) overall record through the first 15 seasons of the program’s existence, including an 93-19-15 (.791) mark in the ASUN. Blankenship’s impressive career record of 425-143-39 (.732) over 31 seasons has come while leading FGCU, the University of Miami, Lynn University and St. Thomas University.

