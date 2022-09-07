Women’s Soccer Welcomes Boston College And Monmouth

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team will host Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Monmouth University on Sunday, Sept. 11 is Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

VS. BOSTON COLLEGE:

LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION

VS. MONMOUTH:

LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION

SCOUTING THE FRIARS… Providence enters Thursday’s game with a 2-3 overall record. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Friars broke their three-game losing streak by defeating Stony Brook, 4-2, in Stony Brook, NY The Friars have played three of their first five games on the road (at Boston University, at Vanderbilt, at Stony Brook) . Providence has had five different Athletes score in its first five games. Junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) leads the Friars offense with five points on two goals and one assist. Junior Ava Brandt (Chester, NJ), Sophomore Gillian Kenney (Hanover, Mass.), Graduate student Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) and senior Angie Suaza (Nashua, NH) have also scored for the Friars. Graduate student Elayna Grillakis (Lowell, Mass.) leads the Friars in assists this season with three.

GRILLAKIS BECOME AN ALL-TIME SCORING LEADER… Graduate student Elayna Grillakis became one of the programs all-time scoring leaders on Sunday, Sept. 4 earning her 25th point with an assist against Stony Brook. She is currently tied for 29th place among four other members of the program. Grillakis has tallied nine goals and seven assists during her career at Providence.

FRIARS IN 2021… The Friars finished with a 10-7-3 overall record and a 5-3-2 mark in BIG EAST play. Providence finished in fifth place in the conference and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993. The Friars fell to Hofstra, 3-0, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Friars earned five All-BIG EAST selections in 2021. Junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) earned All-BIG EAST First Team honors while a junior Avery Snead (Wrentham, Mass.) and senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) earned All-BIG EAST Second Team honors. Sophomores Gillian Kenney (Hanover, Mass.) and Maria Paveglio (Lake Orion, Mich.) were selected to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

FRIARS PICKED FOURTH IN BIG EAST PRESEASON POLL… The BIG EAST conference announced its Women’s soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Friars were picked to finish fourth in the BIG EAST behind Georgetown, Xavier and Butler.

Hughes was the Lone Friar to receive preseason recognition as a member of the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Last season, Hughes started in all 20 games for the Friars. She led Providence in points (22), goals (nine) and was tied for second on the team in assists (four). At the conclusion of the season, she earned a spot on the All-BIG EAST First Team.

NEWCOMERS…Providence welcomes nine student-athletes to the program this season including two graduate transfers and seven freshmen. The Graduate transfers are Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) and Madi Coyne (Ewing, NJ). Pinkus played four years as a midfielder at Colgate University and Coyne played in the backline at George Washington University for four seasons.

The incoming freshmen class includes Colleen Casey (Franklin, Mass.), Thaea Mouratidis (Scarborough, Canada), Abbey Finn (Dedham, Mass.), Alanna Coffey (Warwick, RI), Ella McBride (Peterborough, Canada), Greedy Faust (Grafton, Wis.) and Ava Beckett (Ajax, Canada).

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST BOSTON COLLEGE… The Friars hold a 3-22-4 record over the Eagles. In their last meeting, the Friars and Eagles tied, 1-1, in Chestnut Hill, Mass. in 2019.

SCOUTING THE EAGLES… Boston College enters Thursday’s game with a 4-1-1 overall record. The Eagles only loss came against Michigan on Aug. 25. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Eagles defeated Boston University, 3-1, in Boston, Mass.

Boston College has had six different goal scorers this season. Junior Emily Sapienza leads the Eagles offense with nine points on four goals and one assist while registering at least one shot in every contest. Senior Sam Smith has also contributed four goals for Boston College, scoring a goal in the past three contests. Goalkeeper Wiebke Willebrandt has posted a 0.83 goals against average and a .792 save percentage with two shutouts this season. The Eagles have outscored their opponents 14-5 and have outshot opponents 94-55 through their first six games.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST MONMOUTH… The Hawks hold a 5-3-1 advantage over the Friars heading into Sunday’s game. In 2021, Providence defeated Monmouth, 3-1, in West Long Branch, NJ

SCOUTING THE HAWKS… Monmouth has begun its 2022 season 3-1 overall, losing its first game to No. 10 Penn State, 3-1, on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Hawks will face St. Peter’s on Wednesday, Sept. 7 before playing Providence on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The Hawks have had eight different student-athletes score goals in 2022. Freshman Summer Reimet and junior Rachel Ludwick lead the Hawks’ offense with two goals apiece. Goalkeeper Cassie Coster has played the entirety of all four contests while posting a 0.75 goals against average and a 0.842 save percentage.

UP NEXT… The Friars will conclude the non-conference portion of their schedule against Crosstown Rival Brown University on Thursday, Sept. 15 is Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, RI

2022 Providence College Award Winners

Meg Hughes

Preseason All-BIG EAST Team

For more information on the Providence College Women’s soccer team, follow @PC_WomensSoccer on Twitter and Instagram.

-GO FRIARS!-