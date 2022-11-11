Women’s Soccer Visits North Carolina For NCAA Tournament Opener Saturday

Old Dominion (9-8-3) at North Carolina (15-4-1)

When: 7 pm – Saturday

Where: Chapel Hill, NC

Live Stream: ESPN+

Live Stats: click here

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion Women’s soccer team heads to Chapel Hill, NC to take on the North Carolina in an opening round NCAA Tournament match on Saturday night at 7 pm

The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (9-8-3), who was the sixth-seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament last week, shut out third-seed Arkansas State (1-0) in the quarterfinals and then beat second-seed South Alabama on a penalty kicks to reach the title match. In the finals, ODU exploded four a season-high four goals in defeating fourth-seed James Madison, 4-3, to capture the league’s automatic bid.

Carla Morich had three goals en route to Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by Andrea Balcazar Algari Anna Tørsløv, Ece Turkoglu and Riley Kennett . Turkoglu had the decisive penalty kick in the semifinal as ODU Advances 4-3 in PKs.

Morich leads ODU in scoring with eight goals and one assist for 17 points, while Megan Watts has five goals and three assists for 13 points. Emily Bredek has three clean sheets in goal with a 0.91 goals against average, while Erin Jones has four clean sheets with a 1.06 goals against average.

Carolina is making its 41st consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, winning 21 NCAA titles, and is the only team in the country to play in each NCAA Championship tournament since its Inception in 1982. UNC (15-4-1) is coming off a 2- 1 loss to Florida State in the ACC Championship game Sunday after having beaten the Seminoles by the same score in Tallahassee, Fla., two weeks earlier.

Avery Patterson leads Carolina in goals with 10, followed by Tori Hansen with seven. UNC is the number two seed in this quadrant with Notre Dame being the top seed.