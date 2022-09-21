Women’s Soccer Visits James Madison Thursday

Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) at James Madison (5-2-2, 1-0-0)

When: 7 pm – Thursday

Where: Sentara Park – Harrisonburg, Va.

Georgia Southern (1-2-4, 0-0-1) at Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0)

When: 3:30 pm – Sunday

Where: ODU Soccer Complex – Norfolk, Va.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion Women’s soccer teams start a two-match week on Thursday night as they visit James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference East Division matchup.

Old Dominion (3-4-1, 1-0-0) enters the contest after a 1-0 win at Louisiana on Friday night. Megan Watts provided the Lone goal off a penalty kick in the 10th minute as the Monarchs recorded their third clean sheet in the last four matches.

Watts leads the team with two goals, while Yulia Khrystiuk , Andrea Balcazar Algari , Thalia Morisi Anna Tørsløv and Ece Turkoglu have scored one apiece for the Monarchs.

James Madison (5-2-2, 1-0-0) comes into the Matchup after a 1-0 win at Coastal Carolina on Friday night. Lidia Nduka tallied her third goal of the year in the 55th minute for the eventual final margin. Amanda Attanasi leads the Dukes with four goals and three assists, while Nduka is next with three goals and two assists.

These long-time rivals are meeting for the first time since 2012 as JMU won that matchup in Norfolk and have won the last four meetings.

ODU will finish the week with a Sunday afternoon encounter with Georgia Southern at 3:30 pm This will be the first-ever meeting with the Eagles who will be coming off a match with Texas State on Thursday night.