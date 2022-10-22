Women’s Soccer Visits Georgia State For Sunday Match

Old Dominion (5-8-2, 3-4-1) at Georgia State (7-4-5, 3-3-2)

Where: Atlanta, Ga.

When: Noon – Sunday

Watch: click here

Live Stats: click here

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion Women’s soccer team heads south on Sunday to tangle with the Georgia State Panthers in its final regular season road contest. The Sun Belt Conference East Division Matchup is slated for a noon kick and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Old Dominion (5-8-2, 3-4-1) enters the match after a 1-0 loss to Arkansas State on Thursday night. The Monarchs are led in scoring by Carla Morich with four goals and one assist for nine points, while Megan Watts has two goals and two assists for six points. The Monarchs sit in fifth place in the East Division.

Georgia State (7-4-5, 3-3-2) heads into the Matchup after falling 4-1 at James Madison on Thursday night. The Panthers scored on a Gracie Crosby goal with 22 seconds left to prevent the shutout. Elena Diaz leads Georgia State in scoring with five goals and two assists for 12 points, while Maddie Johnston adds four goals and one assist for nine points.

This is the first meeting since both teams were members of the Colonial Athletic Association in 2012. The series is tied 4-4 with Georgia State winning the last three meetings. Old Dominion last won in 2009 with a 2-0 decision in Atlanta.

The Monarchs will close out the regular season on October 27 hosting Marshall at 7 pm