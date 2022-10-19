Women’s soccer victorious over Stonehill

Next Game: Cornell 10/22/2022 | 5:00 P.M October 22 (Sat) / 5:00 PM Cornell History

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown Women’s soccer team took down Stonehill 11-0 in the first ever meeting between the two programs Tuesday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improve to 9-2-2 on the year, while the Skyhawks fall to 1-13-1.

Brown, who scored their most goals in a game since a program record 14 in 1983, rested their entire starting lineup from their previous game against Harvard. This season is the Skyhawks first as a Division I program.

“It was a great game,” head Coach Kia McNeill said. “I’ve always said the strength of our team is our depth and how good we are as a team. So, I’m happy that the players who played against Harvard did their job this weekend and that the players who played today did their job today. It was a great effort all around.”

Claire Myers and Courtney Cummings each posted hat Tricks for the Bears. Myers’ first goal was her first of the season, while Cummings’ first was the first of her career. On the night, six different players scored a goal. In addition to Myers and Cummings, Kira Maguire had two and Lucinda Anderson , Lexi Quinn and Karlie Schlosser had one each.

Eight players recorded an assist on the night with Laryssa Hamblen leading the way with three. Karlie Schlosser had two, while Maguire, Anderson, Myers, Kiera Fullick , Lindsay Gould and Caylah Griffin all had one.

Shoshana Gevelber got the start in goal and made one save. Morgan Turcotte came on to start the second half and didn’t face a shot on goal.

Shots on the night were 35-4 in favor of the Bears. Corners were 10-1.

The Bears will now begin their final stretch of Ivy League games as they set their sights on a third straight Ivy League title. Brown will take on Cornell at home this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m

