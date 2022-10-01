Women’s Soccer Uses Early Goal, Ninth Shutout of Season to Take Down App State

Next Game: at Texas State 10/6/2022 | 8 p.m ESPN+ October 06 (Thu) / 8 pm at Texas State History

HARRISONBURG, Va. – James Madison Sr Lidia Nduka knocked in a goal in the fourth minute and the defense recorded its ninth shutout of the season to blank App State, 1-0, in Sun Belt Conference Women’s soccer on Friday afternoon at Sentara Park.

The Dukes move to 7-2-3 and remain unbeaten in Sun Belt play at 3-0-1. The Mountaineers fall to 3-5-4 and 2-2 in league play. It is the first time since starting 3-0-1 in 2007 that JMU is unbeaten in its first four conference matches.

Nduka led the team offensively with a career-high tying three shots, while a redshirt junior Alexandra Blom made two saves and combined with redshirt freshman Rachel Bump for the team’s ninth shutout of the season. It is the most shutouts in a season since the 2015 Squad posted 10.

How It Happened

The Dukes didn’t waste time getting on the scoreboard, as a redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderlinden sent a pass through the defense that Nduka connected with inside the box. Nduka shot across her body, sneaking the ball Underneath a diving Kerry Eagleston and ricocheting off the right post for her fourth goal of the season.

The JMU defense hunkered down, as the Mountaineers would not attempt another shot until the 65 th minute – a span of 58 minutes and 11 seconds.

Both offenses were tamed in the second half, each only taking three shots.

Redshirt junior Brittany Munson (49′), sophomore Amanda Attanasi (51′) and redshirt senior Ashby Larkin (55′) each fired a shot in the second half, with all three shots going on goal.

Game Notes

Seven of the 11 shots taken by JMU were on goal.

The Dukes had seven Corners compared to App State’s one, the most Corners in a match for JMU since 10 against Charlotte on Aug. 25.

Vanderlinden’s assist was the midfielder’s third of the season.

Quoting Head Coach Joshua Walters, Sr.

“What a great performance on senior day. The girls did a good job dictating play with the ball and starving App State of chances. Really proud that we could beat both the opponent and the hurricane.”

Up Next

The Dukes hit the road to take on the Sun Belt West Division leading Texas State on Thursday, Oct. 6. The match is scheduled for 8 pm ET and will be streamed on ESPN+.