Women’s Soccer Unleashes Offensive Onslaught by William Jewell

LIBERTY, MO – Early Sunday afternoon, the University of Indianapolis Women’s soccer team raced to their biggest shutout win of the season, a 4-0 romp of the William Jewell Cardinals in Liberty, MO. The Hounds netted their first two goals of the contest in the first half and ended the match with two extra goals in the second. The win moves the Hounds to an even 4-4-4 on the season and 3-2-3 in GLVC play.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Hounds lived in the Cardinals side of the pitch in the first half, grabbing a corner early in the first minute of play. Some ball movement later resulted in a shot rifled by Kiki Sauceda at the fifth minute marked the first stat for the Hounds. UIndy never let the defense settle, sending eight shots on net from that point. The ninth was the breaker, as Elena Espinosa turned on the jets and sent the ball into the back of the net for the first goal of the contest.



Mady Meiring must have felt left out of the Espinosa goal because just two minutes later, she clobbered a ball from five yards out into the right post, Bouncing into the Cardinals net.



The Hounds ended the first half with 11 shots in the first half alone, six of them being on net. That energy carried them well into the second half, as only nine minutes into the half Alex Hardie placed a ball perfectly from 80 yards out right onto Maria Herrero , who with a header sent the ball into the possession of Sauceda. With space, Sauceda did what Sauceda does, and placed a shot that perfectly passed the outstretched Cardinal keeper to make it 3-0.



With the game fully in Hounds control, Meiring decided to make her day even more special. Presented with the ball 30 yards out, she blasted a shot at the top of the net to make it her first two goal game of her career.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– UIndy set a season high in shots with 17 on the day, nine on goal

– Four goals sets a season high in goals for the Hounds

– MaKenna Nickens recorded another clean sheet, nabbing three saves on the day, bringing her season total to 34.

HOUNDS BYTES

Head Coach Holly Cox is today’s win…

“Always great to get a Sunday road win. We were pretty dominant today against William Jewell. We scored some great goals and shared the Wealth today. Meiring stepped up and scored 2 quality goals, particularly her second goal from distance. Great strike.”

Cox is the weekend overall…

“We need to find a way to pull two good performances together in one weekend. We are back at home this weekend and searching for two wins.”

UP NEXT

The Greyhounds start the end of their home slate of the regular season as they host Drury on Friday, Oct. 14 at Key Stadium. Action is set to begin at 5 pm