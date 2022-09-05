Women’s Soccer Unable to Get Past Yale

Next Game: at Quinnipiac 9/7/2022 | 2:30 PM Sept. 07 (Wed) / 2:30 PM at Quinnipiac

New Haven, Conn. – (September 4, 2022) – A simple late afternoon Women’s soccer match turned into a full-blown Marathon on Sunday, as the Fordham Rams and Yale Bulldogs saw multiple in-game delays pushing their match over three hours long from the initial kickoff. Despite a flurry of chances both before and after the delays, the Rams were unable to find an equalizer, falling to the Bulldogs by a 1-0 score.

The match was scoreless for the first 40 minutes, when Yale scored the lone goal of the contest. Chloe Laureano pushed a through ball to Ashley Kirschner in the box, where she slipped a shot past Maria O’Sullivan for her first goal of the year.

Fordham peppered Yale the entire second half, totaling 11 shots toward the Bulldogs’ goal. Kristen Cocozza and Ryann Lucas each had shots on goal in the 51St and 77th minute, respectively that Maya Bellomo was able to knock away.

Then came the delays in the 80sth minute. A 59-minute Lightning delay put the game on pause and once the match resumed, the lights in the stadium turned off, which caused another 20-minute delay.

Once the Lightning and lighting situations were finished, the Rams threw everything they had at the Bulldogs. Caitlin Kennedy almost tied the game off a Scrum in front of the net in the 82n.d minute as well as a shot from distance in the 85th minute. Olivia Redden also had two chances in the final five minutes, hitting the goal post with a long free kick and then putting a shot right on goal in the final seconds that Bellomo caught to end the game.

Fordham ended the match with a 16-5 shot edge, as well as a 6-1 corner kick advantage.

The Rams will next be in action on Wednesday, September 7thas they head to Quinnipiac for a 2:30 PM match.