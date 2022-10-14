Women’s Soccer Unable to Get Past Davidson

Next Game: VCU 10/16/2022 | 1:00 PM October 16 (Sun) / 1:00 PM VCU

Davidson, NC – (October 13, 2022) – Davidson’s Hailey Bremer scored the only goal of the contest, as the Wildcats downed the Fordham Rams, 1-0, in Atlantic 10 Women’s soccer action at Alumni Stadium on Thursday night.

The loss puts Fordham at 4-9-1 overall, 3-3-1 in the Atlantic 10, while Davidson improved to 11-2-3 on the year, 4-2-2 in the league.

After a scoreless first half, the lone goal of the contest came in the 51stSt minute, when Hailey Braemer got the ball wide to Rachel Schleicher. Schleicher returned the favor with a cross into the box that Braemer one-timed inside the right post from 12 yards. It was her first goal of the season.

Chances were few and far between to find the equalizer for the Rams with the best chances coming off the foot of Julia Holton . Holton’s shot in the 82n.d minute was grabbed by Davidson goalkeeper Mary Grace Bunch, while her effort in the 88th minute just floated over the crossbar.

In net, Bunch had four saves to record the shutout, while Maria O’Sullivan was credited with one save for the Rams.

Fordham will next be in action on Sunday, October 16th, when the Rams host VCU for Senior Day at Jack Coffey Field. Game time is slated for 1:00 PM with Senior Day ceremonies prior to the game.