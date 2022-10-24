Women’s Soccer: UConn’s week ends scoreless





The Huskies had 11 shots in the first half, while their keeper wasn’t tested with a single shot on net. At the 33 minute mark, UConn was on the offensive again. Freshman Maddie Carroll ran up the right wing, crossing it to Jordan who shot it straight at Villanova’s McClay. UConn would have an additional 12 shots in the second half, while the Wildcats finally tested the net with five shots, three of which were on goal. A free kick taken by UConn rolled wide of the goal six minutes into the second, with a corner failing to capitalize as well.

Jordan had a deep cross off her left foot from the right wing, Landing on goal for a Wildcats save with 30 minutes remaining. A Carroll shot 13 minutes later was chipped too high, and a missed header by junior Jada Konte off a corner in the waning minutes of the game all but sealed the draw.

Sunday’s game against Providence was much of the same. The Friars had a total of 12 fouls, six in the first and six in the second half, compared to seven by the Huskies. The Huskies, as is relatively normal, outshot their opponents 13-9. Of course, none of those shots amounted to a goal. But five minutes into the game the ball actually hit the back of the net. The Friars scored from a Strike outside the box, only for it to get called off for offsides. UConn had some chances early on, but most of them flew too high.

