Women’s Soccer Triumphs Over St. Bonaventure, 1-0

OLEAN, NY – The University of Massachusetts Women’s soccer team shut out St. Bonaventure on Sunday afternoon at the Marra Athletics Field in Olean, New York. Grace Pinkus scored the Lone goal of the match in the 35th minute, improving Massachusetts to a 4-5-5 (3-1-2 Atlantic 10) record, while the Bonnies drop to 2-4-6 (0-4-1 Atlantic 10 ).

At the 35th minute, junior Pinkus notched her second goal of the season, shooting low left off a pass from senior Olivia Gouldsbury . This marks Pinkus’ second goal of the season.

The Minutewomen attempted 14 of their shots in the first half, doubling the Bonnies’ 7. The Minutewomen also led the Bonnies in corners, 5-2. In the second half, the Bonnies closed the gap in total shots (26-17), but the Minutewomen still capitalized.

Junior goalkeeper Bella Mendoza recorded seven saves on the day, while Graduate student Lauren Bonavita recorded six shots and sophomore Chandler Pedolzky recorded three

The Minutewomen return home to face the No. 11-ranked Saint Louis Billikens at home on Sunday, October 9 at 1 pm at Rudd Field. The match will be on ESPN+.

