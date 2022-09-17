Women’s Soccer Tripped Up by Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (Sept 17, 2022) – The Stevens Institute of Technology Women’s soccer team fell to non-conference opponent Scranton University on the road, Saturday afternoon by a score of 1-0. Junior goalkeeper Dana Perry made three saves in the loss for the Ducks.

It was a tightly contested first half with both sides taking five shots apiece. Although, it was the Royals who were able to break through early in the game. Scranton scored the deciding goal in the 32nd minute. Perry was unable to save a shot from the Royals’ Emily Tantala and the Ducks fell behind 1-0 with 60 minutes to play. With five minutes left in the first half Graduate student Taylor Whitlock placed a shot on net but Scranton was up to the task and took their one-goal lead into halftime.

The two sides went back and forth in the second half. Stevens took five shots in the second Stanza but were only able to put one on goal. Perry made two saves to keep the Ducks within one late in the game, but Stevens was unable to find an equalizer. They fell to 1-2-3 on the season with the loss. Scranton improved to 4-1-1.

“I think we have such good potential on this team we just need to figure out some things and find a way to put the ball in the back of the net. I am so proud of how hard everyone has worked, and I know big things are coming for this team,” Perry said after the game. “Looking forward to a great practice Monday and TCNJ home on Tuesday.”

Inside the Numbers

The loss broke a four-game unbeaten streak for the Ducks who had not lost since their season opener against Messiah University on Sept. 1.

Stevens is now 1-2-1 all-time against the Royals with their last win coming in 2019.

From the Sidelines – Head Coach Jeff Parker

“Tough result for us this afternoon. Scranton was able to find a goal and we were not – sometimes that’s how this game goes. We did a lot of things pretty well today, but to get results on the road against top competition sometimes it isn’t ‘t enough. We’ve got some things to focus upon and a group of high character individuals. I wouldn’t bet against their next performance being better than their last.”

