Women’s Soccer Travels To UNH On Sunday

Boston University (3-4) vs. New Hampshire (2-4)

Date & Time: Sunday, Sept. 11 | 2 p.m

Venue: Wildcat Stadium | Durham, NH

Twitter: @BUGameDay | @TerrierWSOC

BOSTON – Playing its penultimate non-conference game of the 2022 season, the Boston University Women’s soccer program makes its way to New Hampshire on Sunday (Sept. 11). Opening kick is slated for 2 pm

The match will be the Terriers’ last before Patriot League action begins next week. BU plays one final out-of-conference foe in Harvard next month. This is UNH’s final non-conference tilt before the Wildcats open up America East play.

TERRIER TIDBITS

The Terriers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 triumph at A-10 foe UMass on Thursday (Sept. 8).

Sophomore Morgan Fagan scored her second goal of the season off her own rebound in the 13th minute.

scored her second goal of the season off her own rebound in the 13th minute. Senior goalkeeper Gretchen Bennett only needed to make one save, a leaping effort in the 52nd minute to preserve BU’s first shutout of the season.

only needed to make one save, a leaping effort in the 52nd minute to preserve BU’s first shutout of the season. Fagan’s tally was just the second unassisted Terrier goal of the year.

The Terriers improved to 2-1 in away contests this year. BU has allowed two goals on just seven shots on target in those instances.

BU has also beaten an A-10 foe in three consecutive seasons that have featured non-conference play.

In its last 13 true road matches, dating back to the 2020-21 campaign, the Terriers are 8-3-2.

BU has a .583 winning percentage when Fagan records a point (3-2-1).

Dating back to Oct. 1, 2021, the Terriers have totaled six shutouts in their last 16 games, allowing just 1.12 goals per game in that stretch.

Sunday will be the first instance BU faces a team that plays in a conference that the Terriers have faced before this year. BU faced fellow America East foe UMass Lowell back on Aug. 25. The Terriers’ first seven games Featured teams from seven different conferences.

SCOUTING UNH

New Hampshire is 2-4 on the season, most recently dropping a 1-0 match at Merrimack on Sept. 8.

UNH has lost three games in a row by 1-0 scores.

Five Wildcats have recorded points this year, with Ella Dudley, Alivia Kelly, and Maddy Warren finding the back of the net.

Cat Sheppard has played the majority of minutes in goal for UNH, recording a 1.20 goals-against average and .800 save percentage.

The Wildcats were selected third in the America East Preseason Poll, receiving one first-place vote, after reaching the America East title game in 2021. The Wildcats went 4-4-1 in conference action that year.

SERIES HISTORY

Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between BU and UNH in a series that began in 1996, and continued when the sides were America East rivals.

The Terriers sport an 18-3-1 edge in the rivalry, having gone 13-0-1 in the last 14 contests. In those 14 games, BU has yielded just three goals.

Of those first 22 games, BU has only lost in regulation once, back on Nov. 6, 1998.

The Terriers are 8-1 in Durham, NH, with their lone loss coming on Oct. 4, 2002.

In the last matchup, back on Sept. 12, 2021, BU triumphed in a 2-1 result at Nickerson Field. Jenna Oldham potted the first two goals of the game to seal the win.

UP NEXT