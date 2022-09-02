Women’s Soccer Travels To Stony Brook

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Providence College Women’s soccer team will face Stony Brook University on Sunday, September 4 in Stony Brook, NY The Friars are looking to get back in the win column after falling to No. 3 Rutgers (Aug. 25) and Vanderbilt (Aug. 28).

FRIARS VS. WELL. 3 RUTGERS… Providence fell to No. 3 Rutgers, 3-0, on August 25 at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, RI

FRIARS @ VANDERBILT… On Sunday, August 28, the Friars fell to Vanderbilt, 4-0, in Nashville, Tenn. Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) made a season-high seven saves.

FRIARS IN 2021… The Friars finished with a 10-7-3 overall record and a 5-3-2 mark in BIG EAST play. Providence finished in fifth place in the conference and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993. The Friars fell to Hofstra, 3-0, in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Friars earned five All-BIG EAST selections in 2021. Junior Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) earned All-BIG EAST First Team honors while a junior Avery Snead (Wrentham, Mass.) and senior Alexis Rothmann (Norwell, Mass.) earned All-BIG EAST Second Team honors. Sophomores Gillian Kenney (Hanover, Mass.) and Maria Paveglio (Lake Orion, Mich.) were selected to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team.

FRIARS PICKED FOURTH IN BIG EAST PRESEASON POLL… The BIG EAST conference announced its Women’s soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Friars were picked to finish fourth in the BIG EAST behind Georgetown, Xavier and Butler.

Hughes was the Lone Friar to receive preseason recognition as a member of the Preseason All-BIG EAST Team. Last season, Hughes started in all 20 games for the Friars. She led Providence in points (22), goals (nine) and was tied for second on the team in assists (four). At the conclusion of the season, she earned a spot on the All-BIG EAST First Team.

NEWCOMERS…Providence welcomes nine student-athletes to the program this season including two graduate transfers and seven freshmen. The Graduate transfers are Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) and Madi Coyne (Ewing, NJ). Pinkus played four years as a midfielder at Colgate University and Coyne played in the backline at George Washington University for four seasons.

The incoming freshmen class includes Colleen Casey (Franklin, Mass.), Thaea Mouratidis (Scarborough, Canada), Abbey Finn (Dedham, Mass.), Alanna Coffey (Warwick, RI), Ella McBride (Peterborough, Canada), Greedy Faust (Grafton, Wis.) and Ava Beckett (Ajax, Canada).

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST STONY BROOK… The Friars hold a 3-0-1 overall advantage over the Seawolves. In 2021, Providence shutout Stony Brook, 4-0, in Providence, RI

SCOUTING THE SEAWOLVES… Stony Brook enters Sunday’s match with a 3-2 overall record. The Seawolves fell to Cincinnati, 5-1, on Thursday, Sept. 1 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Stony Brook is entering its first year as a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. In 2021, the Seawolves concluded the season with a 7-8-2 overall record and a 4-4-1 record in the America East Conference. Junior forward Reilly Rich is the Seawolves leading scorer so far this season with eight points on three goals and two assists. Freshman midfielder Linn Beck and freshman forward Hannah Maracina have contributed five points each on two goals and one assist. Stony Brook has had four different goalkeepers contributing significant minutes in net this season averaging a 0.737 save percentage.

UP NEXT… The Friars will return to Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Thursday, September 8 to face Boston College at 6:00 pm in Providence, RI

2022 Providence College Award Winners

Meg Hughes

Preseason All-BIG EAST Team

