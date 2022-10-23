Women’s Soccer Travels to Princeton to Take on the Tigers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Looking to stay undefeated in the Ivy League, Harvard Women’s soccer (8-1-3. 2-0-2 Ivy) will travel south to New Jersey to battle Princeton (8-5-1, 1-2-1 Ivy). The Crimson is coming off a hard-fought 1-1 tie at Brown and hopes to stay at the top of the Ivy League standings with another positive result this weekend.

WHAT TO KNOW

Harvard comes into the Matchup sitting in second place with eight points in the Ivy League standings

The Tigers sit in T-5 place with four points

The Crimson leads the all-time series with the Tigers, 31-13-1

The series between the two foes is 5-5 over the last ten contests

Thirteen of the past 20 matchups have been decided by one goal or fewer and Harvard owns a 7-6 advantage in those contests

Harvard comes into the Matchup with the eight best scoring offense in the Nation at 2.75 goals per game

The team is also ranked nationally in the top 10 with 19.50 shots per game (eighth), 2.50 assists per game (ninth), eight points per game (ninth), and 8.92 shots on goal per game (tenth)

Hannah Bebar is ranked ninth nationally with .58 assists per game

is ranked ninth nationally with .58 assists per game Bebar is also ranked in the top five of the Ivy League in every Offensive category

Ainsley Ahmadian and Bebar are tied for the team lead with six goals apiece

and Bebar are tied for the team lead with six goals apiece She also Ranks 22 and 24 in total assists (7) and points per game (1.58), respectively

Her shots on goal per game mark of 2.00 is good for No. 19 nationally

In Ivy League play, Harvard leads in goals (13) and shots (92)

The team also leads the conference in fewest goals allowed this season with nine

Harvard is outscoring opponents 33-9 this season

Three is the magic number for the Crimson, who is undefeated (39-0-1) in its last 40 matches when it hits the three-goal mark

Harvard received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week, coming in at No. 27 in the extended rankings

UP NEXT

Harvard will hit the road for one final trip up to Hanover, NH for its final road contest of the season. The Crimson and the Big Green will battle it out next Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 PM before returning to Jordan Field to wrap up the regular season against Columbia on Nov. 5.