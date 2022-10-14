Women’s Soccer Travels To Little Rock For OVC Match

Eastern Illinois (2-5-6, 0-3-2 OVC) at Little Rock (5-6-3, 2-3-1 OVC)

Sunday, October 16

1 p.m. at Lakeside Field (Charleston, Ill.)

Live Stats | Watch on ESPN+

ON-TAP: Eastern Illinois has three matches remaining in the 2022 OVC regular season as the Panthers will play the league’s three new members to close out the conference slate. EIU travels to face Little Rock this Sunday before hosting Lindenwood next Thursday and ending the regular season on Sunday at Southern Indiana. EIU scored its second point in the OVC race last Sunday with a 1-1 draw with UT Martin. The Panthers are now 2-5-6 overall, 0-3-2 in the OVC. Currently three teams are tied for the final two spots in the OVC Tournament race. Little Rock enters the weekend at 5-6-3, 2-3-1 in the OVC.

LITTLE SCORES AGAIN: Jenna Little picked up her fourth goal of the season last Sunday in the Panthers 1-1 draw with UT Martin. Little’s goal came 3:02 into the match which was the Panthers fastest goal this season. Little currently leads the OVC in shots per game with 2.69 per contest and is tied for third in goals scored in the league. The four goals are the most scored in a season by a Panthers player since Sarah DeWolf scored four goals to lead EIU in 2019. The last player to score five or more goals in a season for EIU was Hannah Miller with five goals in 2015.

ANOTHER BERMEO CLEAN SHEET: Goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo posted her fifth clean sheet of the season two weeks ago as the Panthers played to a 0-0 draw at Morehead State. For the season Bermeo now has a 0.77 goals against average which ranks fourth in the OVC. As a team, EIU is tied for the conference lead in fewest goals allowed with ten total for the season. Bermeo is tied for seventh on the EIU single season list for shutouts.

PANTHER TIE RECORD FOR SEASON TIES: Eastern Illinois played to its sixth draw of the 2022 season last Sunday in a 1-1 match against UT Martin. The six ties match the school record for ties in a season set in 2018 under current head Coach Jake Plant . The NCAA implemented a rule change this season with no overtime which has played a role in the higher number of ties.

KORHORN JOINS SCORING PARTY: Cam Korhorn scored her first goal of the season in Thursday’s 2-1 loss to Southeast Missouri. Korhorn became the fifth different EIU player to score this season. Last season Korhorn had one goal which proved to be the match winner against Belmont. Korhorn joined Jenna Little , Serra Pizano , Zoe Paxton and Karima Rangel as Panthers with goals scored this season.

SECOND BEST START IN SCHOOL HISTORY: Eastern Illinois got off to the second best start to a season in program history as the Panthers were unbeaten through their first five matches of the season. The best start to a year was the 1996 season when EIU opened 9-0 as they finished that season with a 16-4 record including a 4-1 record playing in the Missouri Valley Conference. Already this season EIU has set a school record for consecutive shutouts with four to open the season. EIU suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in a rain-soaked 2-1 set-back to Northern Illinois. This was the best start to a season in terms of fewest losses since the 2001 season when EIU opened the year 7-1.

OVC WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS THIS YEAR: Eastern Illinois had multiple Ohio Valley Conference award winners to open the season with goalkeeper Daniela Bermeo being named the OVC Goalkeeper of the Week for weeks one and two of the season. Bermeo did not allow a goal in the Panthers opening four matches. The Panthers solid defensive backline helped provide those shutouts with Sarah Hagg named the OVC Defender of the Week following week one and Zoe Paxton winning OVC Defender of the Week honors in week two.

LITTLE WITH A BRACE IN EIU WIN: Jenna Little scored both of Eastern Illinois goals in EIU’s August 21, 2-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. Little had one goal during the 2021 season against Morehead State and scored two goals during exhibition play. Last season EIU had two players Nicoletta Anuci (against Illinois Springfield) and Zenaya Barnes (against Murray State) score two goals in a match.

OVC PLAYERS TO WATCH: Amanda DaSilva was named the Eastern Illinois player to watch in the OVC this season. A veteran player, DaSilva will slide to the Panthers back line this season after starting 16 of 17 contests last season. She was one of four field players to log more than 1,200 minutes on the pitch last season.

RETURNING ALL-OVC: Eastern Illinois Returns two All-Ohio Valley Conference performers from last season in Zenaya Barnes and Sarah Hagg . Barnes was a second team All-OVC selection at forward. Hagg was a second team All-OVC selection at defender while also earning All-OVC Newcomer honors.

LIFT FOR LIFE: Eastern Illinois Women’s soccer once again took part in the Lift for Life event which raises money in the fight against Rare Diseases. Kenzie Balcerak and Jenna Little have spearheaded the Women’s soccer participation in this event which was originally done by the EIU football team. The annual fundraiser is done in conjunction with Uplifting Athletes took place on Aug. 19.

RULE CHANGE: The NCAA will no longer have overtime sessions during regular season play. Last season EIU had three overtime contests picking up two draws while losing a third game in the extra session. The Panthers have played three or more overtime matches in each of the last four seasons with six of those contests resulting in a win or loss for EIU.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fourth meeting between Eastern Illinois and Little Rock. The programs met three times in the late 1990’s in the infancy for both programs. EIU holds a 3-0 lead in the all-time series including a 4-2 win in the last meeting in 1998.

NEXT UP: After its trip to Little Rock, EIU will play two matches the final week of the season hosting Lindenwood on Thursday before traveling to Southern Indiana next Sunday, Oct. 23. The top eight teams in the OVC standings qualify for the conference tournament.