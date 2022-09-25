Women’s Soccer Travels to George Mason for A-10 Showdown

Bronx, NY – (September 24, 2022) – After a solid start to Atlantic 10 play, the Fordham Women’s soccer team continues conference action on Sunday, as the Rams head to George Mason for a 1:00 PM match.

Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10) began conference action last week with a win over St. Bonaventure and a draw versus George Washington, grabbing four of six points in the conference standings. Kristen Cocozza was a big reason for the Rams’ success, scoring a goal in both contests, including the game-winner against the Bonnies.

George Mason (1-6-3, 0-1-1 A10) took their first loss of Atlantic 10 action on Thursday, falling to Dayton by a 4-0 score. The Patriots have scored nine goals on the year, led by Sarah DeWitt with two on the year. In net, Selamawit Caldart has played all but 27 minutes on the year, registering 57 saves.

GAME COVERAGE:

Sunday – Fordham at George Mason – 1:00 PM – Live Video (ESPN+) | Live Stats | International Video Feed | Follow the team on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram – @FordhamWoSoc

SERIES HISTORY: This is the ninth meeting between Fordham and George Mason with the Patriots holding a slight edge in the series at 3-2-3. However, Fordham has gotten the better of the Patriots recently, winning the last two match-ups in 2019 and 2021. Last season, Danielle Etienne and Milan Bornstein both scored in the opening ten minutes to give the Rams a 2-0 win.

LAST TIME OUT: Fordham’s Natalie Velde scored in the game-tying goal in the 52n.d minute, as the Rams rallied for a 2-2 draw with the George Washington Colonials in Atlantic 10 Women’s soccer action on Sunday at Jack Coffey Field.

Fordham (2-6-1, 1-0-1 A10) opened the scoring in the 15th minute, as Kristen Cocozza scored for the second straight contest on a 25-yard blast to the right side of the net to make it 1-0.

The Colonials (3-0-5, 0-0-2 A10) knotted the game at one in the 27th minute, as Aoi Kataoka’s shot was blocked with Rachel Sorken putting in the rebound for her team-leading sixth goal of the year.

George Washington then grabbed a 2-1 edge just before Halftime in the 45th minute. Isabel Kelly found Abby Monsoor for a shot from 30 yards to the far side of the goal for her first of the season.

The Rams rallied for the equalizer in the 52ndn.d minute. Ryann Lucas took the initial shot from straight on and hit the left post. The rebound came to Natalie Velde who cashed in for her second goal of the season.

For the remaining 38 minutes, neither team could find the go-ahead marker, as Fordham out shot George Washington 18-15 for the match.

In net, the Colonials’ Grace Crowe finished with four saves, while Fordham’s Serena Mensah had two.

RAMSES CHALLENGE: As a part of a new fundraising challenge this season, fans can pledge support for the team in the Ramses Challenge for each goal the Women’s soccer team scores this season. Be a part of the challenge by clicking here.