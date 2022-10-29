Women’s Soccer Tops VCU To Advance To A-10 Championship Semifinals

Next Game: vs. Atlantic 10 Championship – Semifinal 11/2/2022 | TBA Nov. 02 (Wed) / TBA vs. Atlantic 10 Championship – Semifinal History

RICHMOND – Saint Joseph’s Natalie Nevins’ goal in the 31st minute proved to be the difference as the sixth seeded Hawks topped third seed VCU, 1-0, on Friday evening to advance to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Women’s Soccer Championship.

How It Happened

• Saint Joseph’s Natalie Nevins put the Hawks up 1-0 at 30:16 off a beautiful feed in front from Rachel Brown .

• VCU appeared to tie the contest late, but a goal at 86:30 was waved off on an offsides call.

Inside The Boxscore

• St. Joe’s goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti made a game-high three saves for her seventh clean sheet of the season.

• With the shutout, Cappelletti moved into a tie for fourth in single-season shutouts, and into a tie for third for career shutouts with 15.

• The Hawks have advanced to the A-10 Championship semifinals for the second consecutive year.

Up Next

The Hawks’ semifinal opponent will be announced following the conclusion of the A-10 quarterfinals on Saturday.

Follow the Saint Joseph’s Women’s soccer team on Instagram and Twitter and like the Hawks on Facebook.