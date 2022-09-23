Women’s Soccer Tops Seton Hall, 1-0, In BIG EAST Opener

Next Game: Butler University 9/29/2022 | 7:00 PM Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Butler University

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Providence College Women’s soccer team defeated Seton Hall, 1-0, in its BIG EAST opener on Thursday, Sept. 22 in South Orange, NJ Graduate student Hannah Pinkus (Manchester, Vt.) scored with three minutes left in the game to give the Friars their first BIG EAST win. With the win, the Friars improved to 3-5-1 overall and 1-0-0 in BIG EAST play.

SCORE

Providence 1 | Seton Hall 0

RECORDS

Providence 3-5-1 (1-0-0) | Seton Hall 4-3-2 (0-1-0)

VENUE

Owen T. Carroll Field | South Orange, NJ

GAME FLOW & NOTES

– The game was scoreless at the half.

– The Friars outshot the Pirates, 8-2, in the first half.

-Goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, NJ) made two saves in the first half.

– Providence had the only corner of the half.

– The second half was scoreless for the first 42 minutes.

– Pinkus scored late in the game to give the Friars the advantage in the closing minutes. Junior Kyla Gallagher (Farmington, Conn.) Assisted on the play.

– The Friars defense did not allow the Pirates to earn a corner kick for the duration of the game.

– The Friars outshout the Pirates 14-5 with five and two shots on goal, respectively.

-Bodmer earned her second shutout of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

1-0 – (Providence) – 86:46/2n.d – Hannah Pinkus – Pinkus scored the game winner off a pass from Gallagher late in the game.

GOALKEEPERS

Providence: Emma Bodmer 2 saves, 0 goals against, 90:00

Seton Hall: Grace Gordon, 4 saves, 1 goal against, 90:00

STAT COMPARISON

Providence:

Shots: 14

Shots on Goal: 5

Corner Kicks: 3

Fouls: 9

Clays: 2

Seton Hall:

Shots: 5

Shots on Goal: 2

Corner Kicks: 0

Fouls: 8

Clay: 4

UP NEXT

The Friars will host Butler University in their BIG EAST home opener on Thursday, Sept. 29 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Provience, RI Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm on FS1.

