Women’s Soccer Tops Doane In Season Opener

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Chaney Heinbaugh scored just before halftime, Molly Beaulieu added another just before full time and the Whitman College Women’s soccer team opened the season with a 1-0 win over Doane College on Sunday night in the Whitman Blues Invitational.

The win was the first in a season opener since 2014 and a fantastic feeling for the team and its fans.

The game opened with a flurry of activity in front of the Whitman net in the first five minutes. Hannah Lynch made a brilliant save with the follow up cleared off the line by the Whitman defense.

The Blues had several chances of their own in the first half. Nearing the Midway point, Riley Glendinning cut into the box from the right flank and struck a shot which was cleared off the line.

Whitman finally broke through just before halftime. Kayla Gustafson found a streaking Chaney Heinbaugh who beat her Lone defender and scored past Doane keeper Jay Kendall.

The second half saw solid possession by both squads, but it was the Blues who closed the door with Beaulieu’s goal in the 86th minute. Beaulieu drilled a shot from outside the box inside the upper near post corner past Tiger keeper Grace Southern.

Three Whitman Keepers combined for the shutout. Lynch earned the start, Hannah Hagler finished the half and started the second, and Emily Badgley played the final 35 minutes.

The Blues conclude their early homestand on Monday, Sept. 5 against Evergreen State. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 7:00 pm