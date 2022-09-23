WOMEN’S SOCCER TO RETURN HOME TO HOST WRIGHT STATE

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI Women’s soccer team will continue the league portion of its schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25) when the Jaguars host Wright State (6-4, 3-0 HL) at noon at the on-campus Michael A. Carroll Stadium. IUPUI is coming off its first loss of the campaign as the Jaguars fell on the road at Northern Kentucky on Thursday night, 3-0.

After yielding just two goals in the season’s first seven games combined, IUPUI (5-1-4, 1-1-1 HL) has allowed seven goals in three games to open Horizon League play. For the year, IUPUI has outscored its foes by a 14-9 margin as a senior Maya Lacognato has a team-high five scores and freshman Emma Frey has three goals and an assist. Both Sam Slimak and Emma Antoine have tallied twice.

Sophomore back Makenna Collins has a team-high three assists and freshman forward Sarah Henson has two. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ashton Kudlo has started nine of IUPUI’s 10 contests with a 0.76 goals against average and .806 save percentage. Freshman Cailynn Junk has made four appearances and owns a 1.39 GAA and .769 save percentage.

Senior Maya Turner continues to be the driving force behind a stingy IUPUI defense, having logged a team-high 768 minutes while freshman Kailyn Smith has played 743 minutes. Collins and freshman Sophia White are next in line at 732 and 702, respectively.

SCOUTING WRIGHT STATE

Wright State comes in at 6-4 overall and 3-0 to start Horizon League play with victories over Milwaukee, Youngstown State and Green Bay, despite being outscored 19-17 on the year. The Raiders have gotten goals from 12 different sources this year, led by Lauren Borchert’s team-high three tallies. Olivia Mace has a team-high three assists while Josie Krupp has two. Jessika Seward has started all 10 matches in goal and has a 1.89 goals against average with three shutouts.

INSIDE THE SERIES

IUPUI is 3-9 all-time against Wright State with a 3-3 mark in six meetings in Indianapolis. The Jaguars had won two straight before falling on the road, 2-1, last season in Dayton. IUPUI has won the last three meetings in Indy with the last loss having been by a 4-1 score back in 2012, prior to the Jaguars joining the Horizon League.

UP NEXT

IUPUI will continue Horizon League play when the Jaguars host Oakland University at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.