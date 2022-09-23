Women’s Soccer to Open Ivy League Play at Home

NEW YORK — The Columbia Women’s soccer team begins its pursuit of Ivy League Glory on Saturday, hosting Cornell at Rocco B. Commisso Stadium for a 6:00 pm start. The Lions (4-2-1) and Big Red (1-4-3) open league play against one another for the 14th consecutive season.

Saturday’s contest also marks Columbia’s Play With Pride game. Developed by United Soccer Coaches, this year’s Play With Pride matches are to be contested between Sept. 18-24.

“Each September, soccer programs across the country join United Soccer Coaches in showing their support for Athletes and coaches of all sexual orientations and gender identities by wearing rainbow laces to support diversity and inclusion in the game. Play with Pride is an initiative developed by the association’s LGBTQ+ and Allies Coaches Community.”

The first 200 fans will receive a free Columbia Proud silicon bracelet. An Autograph session with the team will take plastic after the game.

THE LIONS

Columbia enters Saturday fresh off a 2-1 win at Hofstra. Sam Cohn shone on Long Island, registering her first career goal while dishing out an assist for three points on the day. A defender, Cohn was a crucial member of a Columbia back line that kept the Pride off the board for 88 minutes, despite playing man down for 33 minutes.

On the year, Rookie Maia Tabion leads the Lions in total goals (3) while sophomore Ania Prussak paces the program in total points (2G, 4A, 8P). in goal, Paige Corner has earned all seven starts, owning a 0.625 save percentage.

THE OPPONENT

In Cornell’s last outing, the Big Red recorded a 0-0 tie against St. John’s. Three of Cornell’s last four contests have ended in draws including 1-1 results at Binghamton and Albany.

Junior Laken Gallman has produced a team-best three goals so far, followed by senior Ashley Durak (2G).

Senior Nicole Shulam has started between the pipes all eight games, making 21 saves with 11 goals against for a 0.656 save percentage.

For the latest on the Columbia Women’s soccer program, follow @CULionsWSOC on Twitter and Instagram, on Facebook at Facebook.com/ColumbiaWSoccer and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.