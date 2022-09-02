Women’s Soccer To Host Youth/HS Soccer Day Sunday vs NKU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Evansville Women’s soccer team will host its final non-conference home match of the year on Sunday, as the Purple Aces will battle Northern Kentucky University at Arad McCutchan Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1:05 pm and Sunday’s match is Youth/High School Soccer Day at UE.

Youth players (8th grade and under) just need to wear their team’s jersey to get free admission to Sunday’s match. High school-aged players just need to have their club or high school team submit a team roster to UE External Operations Coordinator Nick Schommer ([email protected]) by 9 am on Sunday to receive free admission to the contest.



Evansville will enter Sunday’s match unbeaten in its last three matches after earning a 0-0 draw at SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night. Junior goalkeeper Myia Danek (Laingsburg, Mich./Laingsburg) recorded five saves, and she teamed up with the UE defense to post her first shutout as a Purple Ace to help UE avenge a 2-0 defeat at the hands of SIUE last season. After conceding three goals in the season-opener against Vanderbilt, UE has allowed just two goals over the last three matches.

“Thursday night was a good, tough match for us,” said UE head Coach Chris Pfau. “SIUE challenged us in a lot of ways, and we definitely weren’t at our best, but we found a way to grind out a result on the road, which is not easy to do with a young team. The potential for this team is high, and as we play more games, I think we will start to see that potential come out with this team.”

Northern Kentucky will enter Sunday’s match at 0-3-1 after playing to a 0-0 draw against Bellarmine on Thursday night. The Norse were picked to finish third in the Horizon League preseason poll. UE and NKU played to a 1-1 tie in Kentucky last September.