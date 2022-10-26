Women’s Soccer to Host ULM in Regular-Season Finale

CONWAY, SC. – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team will host ULM on Thursday evening at 7 pm ET at the CCU Soccer Complex in the regular-season finale for both teams.

COASTAL VS. ULM

This will be the sixth time the two teams have met on the pitch, with the Chanticleers holding a 4-1 edge in the series.

The Chants enter the match at 2-10-4 overall and 1-6-2 in the Sun Belt, while ULM stands at 10-5-3 overall and is 2-5-2 in conference competition.

LAST TIME OUT

CCU fell at South Alabama 2-0 as the Jaguars used two second-half goals to defeat the Chants.

After the two teams played to a scoreless draw in the opening 45 minutes, the USA scored in the 49th and 56th minutes while holding CCU scoreless.

Katelyn Kellogg had 13 saves in the match, which was tied for the second-most saves in a single match in CCU history.

CHANT TALK

Megan Brouse continues to move up the career-scoring list for the Chanticleers.

With her nine goals this season, she now has 21 for her career which is sixth all-time.

Brouse also enters the match with 51 career points, which is her seventh all-time in CCU history.

Her 22 points this season are tied for the 10th-most points in a single season in CCU’s record books.

Following her 13-save effort at USA, Katelyn Kellogg now has 48 saves on the season.

SCOUTING ULM

ULM’s 10 overall wins this season are tied for the second-most wins of any conference team, just one behind Texas State’s conference-leading 11.

The Warhawks are tied with Louisiana for fourth place in the West Division.

The Warhawks are coming off an impressive 3-3 draw at Troy last week.

Inge Konst leads ULM with 19 points on eight goals and three assists.

Mara Grutkamp has 14 points on four goals and six assists, which has her tied for the conference lead in assists.

Ashley Washburn has 11 points on five goals and one assist.

ULM has used three goalies this season, but Mickaela Leal has played in 16 of the Warhawks’ matches and has 56 saves and three shutouts to go along with her 1.53 goals against average.

The game can be watched live on ESPN+. Links for both ESPN+ and live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

