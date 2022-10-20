Women’s Soccer to Host Marshall on Thursday Night

CONWAY, SC. – The Coastal Carolina Women’s soccer team will host Marshall on Thursday evening at 7 pm ET at the CCU Soccer Complex. It will be Senior Night as the Chanticleers will Honor five Seniors in Sarah Allen , Megan Brouse , Market Carnevale , Lauren Denning and Graduate transfer Katelyn Kellogg before the match.

COASTAL VS. MARSHALL

This will be the first time the two teams have met on the pitch. The Chants enter the match at 2-9-3 overall and 1-5-1 in the Sun Belt, while Marshall is just ahead of the Chants in the conference standings with a 2-8-4 overall record and sit at 1-4 -2 in conference play.

LAST TIME OUT

CCU fell at Georgia Southern 3-0 as the Eagles scored just 93 seconds into the match. The score stayed that way for 69 minutes until Georgia Southern added their second goal of the contest to double their lead at 2-0. The Eagles scored the third and final goal of the match in the 81st minute.

The Chants took 14 shots in the match, with Brouse’s six shots leading the way. Brouse also had two of the team’s three shots on goal.

CHANT TALK

Brouse enters the match with 18 points on eight goals and two assists. She is tied for third in the Sun Belt in points scored and is third in points per game (1.29). She also enters the match with 20 career goals, which is tied for sixth all-time in CCU history with Kristina Fisher (2002-05).

SCOUTING MARSHALL

The match will feature two of the top scorers in the Sun Belt as Marshall has one of the top scorers in the conference in Morgan White. She has 18 points on eight goals and two assists and is tied for third in the Sun Belt along with CCU’s Brouse.

The Thundering Herd are 0-2-2 in their last four matches and are coming off a 1-1 tie with James Madison.

The match will be streamed live on ESPN+. Links for both ESPN+ and live stats can be found at www.GoCCUSports.com.

For complete coverage of CCU Women’s soccer, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalWSoccer (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics at www.GoCCUsports.com .