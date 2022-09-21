Women’s Soccer to Host GW on Thursday; Travel to VCU on Sunday
Women’s Soccer | September 21, 2022
PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle Women’s soccer team (5-4, 0-2 A-10) looks to get back on track on Thursday evening with a Matchup against George Washington at McCarthy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm The Explorers are also scheduled to face VCU in a road A-10 Matchup on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 pm Both games will air live on ESPN+.
ABOUT THE EXPLORERS
- La Salle suffered a 1-0 loss on Sunday at Loyola Chicago, marking a third straight loss to a quality opponent.
- The Explorers had previously faced nationally-ranked Rutgers and Saint Louis.
- Freshman Rikshya Walker led the team with four shots against the Ramblers, including one that hit the crossbar early in the second half.
- Michela Auguadro recorded 10 saves and has played every minute of every match in goal for the Explorers this season.
- Last year, La Salle defeated GW, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Camaren Cox in the 59th minute.
- Against VCU, the Explorers were defeated by a similar 1-0 score at McCarthy Stadium.
ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON
- The Colonials enter the contest on Thursday unbeaten at 3-0-5, and are 0-0-2 in the A-10.
- GW has tied both George Mason and Fordham, with the match against the Rams finishing at 2-2 on Sept. 18.
- Rachel Sorkenn scored her team-best sixth goal of the season against Fordham, good for third-most in the Atlantic 10.
ABOUT VCU
- The Rams have tied a remarkable seven matches thus far, and are 2-1-7 overall in 2022.
- VCU has matched GW in Atlantic 10 play and enters the week with an 0-0-2 record against league opponents.
- Kendal Sarver leads the team with five goals and 11 points this year, with no other VCU player having recorded more than one goal on the season.