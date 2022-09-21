Women’s Soccer to Host GW on Thursday; Travel to VCU on Sunday

Women’s Soccer | September 21, 2022

PHILADELPHIA – The La Salle Women’s soccer team (5-4, 0-2 A-10) looks to get back on track on Thursday evening with a Matchup against George Washington at McCarthy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 pm The Explorers are also scheduled to face VCU in a road A-10 Matchup on Sunday, beginning at 2:00 pm Both games will air live on ESPN+.

ABOUT THE EXPLORERS

La Salle suffered a 1-0 loss on Sunday at Loyola Chicago, marking a third straight loss to a quality opponent.

The Explorers had previously faced nationally-ranked Rutgers and Saint Louis.

Freshman Rikshya Walker led the team with four shots against the Ramblers, including one that hit the crossbar early in the second half.

led the team with four shots against the Ramblers, including one that hit the crossbar early in the second half. Michela Auguadro recorded 10 saves and has played every minute of every match in goal for the Explorers this season.

recorded 10 saves and has played every minute of every match in goal for the Explorers this season. Last year, La Salle defeated GW, 1-0, thanks to a goal from Camaren Cox in the 59th minute.

in the 59th minute. Against VCU, the Explorers were defeated by a similar 1-0 score at McCarthy Stadium.

ABOUT GEORGE WASHINGTON

The Colonials enter the contest on Thursday unbeaten at 3-0-5, and are 0-0-2 in the A-10.

GW has tied both George Mason and Fordham, with the match against the Rams finishing at 2-2 on Sept. 18.

Rachel Sorkenn scored her team-best sixth goal of the season against Fordham, good for third-most in the Atlantic 10.

ABOUT VCU