Women’s soccer to head to Rutgers for First Round of NCAA Tournament

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Brown Women’s soccer team will face Rutgers in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament this Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 pm in Piscataway, NJ

The Bears finished the regular season at 12-2-2 and 5-0-1 in the Ivy League to win their third straight and 15th overall Ivy League title. Rutgers, a No. 5 seed in the tournament, went 13-4-2 and 5-3-2 in Big Ten action. The Scarlet Knights fell to Northwestern 2-1 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

This will be the first ever meeting between Brown and Rutgers.

The Bears are making their third NCAA Tournament appearance in a row and ninth overall. Last season, the Scarlet Knights recorded wins over Bucknell, Saint Louis, TCU, and Arkansas on their way to an NCAA Semifinal appearance where they fell to eventual Champion Florida State.

This release will be updated with ticket and streaming information as soon as it becomes available.

