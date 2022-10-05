WOMEN’S SOCCER TO FACE MILWAUKEE AND DETROIT MERCY THIS WEEK

at MKE (Thurs., 10/6 – 6pm): ESPN+ I Live Stats I Game Notes (.pdf)

UDM (Sun., 10/9 – 1pm): Live Stats I Game Notes (.pdf)

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI Women’s soccer will open the second half of Horizon League play this week when the Jaguars travel to Milwaukee on Thursday (Oct. 6) before returning home to host Detroit Mercy on Sunday (Oct. 9). The Jaguars enter the week ranked sixth in the #HLWSOC standings with six total points at 1-1-3 in league play.

QUOTABLE

“It feels really good. We work really hard everyday, in and out, to do what we did here. Now, we just need to get attacks and shots on our Offensive side. I think we did really well. (Turner) today did an awesome job of holding us and leading us on the back line. She’s a really nice, strong voice back there, so I’m really proud to have her as our leading voice,” junior Alex Stocker said following the 0-0 draw with Oakland.

#HLWSOC STANDINGS

SCOUTING MILWAUKEE

Milwaukee is 5-3-3 overall and 2-1-2 in Horizon League play. The Panthers are a perfect 3-0 at home this season with wins over Lindenwood (2-0), Robert Morris (9-1) and Cleveland State (1-0). The Panthers have outscored foes by a 21-12 margin on the season, paced by Kayla Rollins’ team-high six goals. Both Haley Johnson and Molly O’Regan have three goals and Lainey Higgins has a goal and a team-high four assists. In goal, Parker Donahue has started eight of the team’s 11 matches with a 0.95 goals against average and four shutouts.

SCOUTING DETROIT MERCY

Detroit Mercy is 5-6-1 on the year and 3-2 in Horizon League play to rank second in the league standings. The Titans are 1-6 on the road with the lone win coming at Florida Gulf Coast back on Aug. 18. Julie Ann Piechocki and Sophia Blankenship have each tallied three goals and Taylor Stanley has a goal and five assists. Jazmine Scott has started 11 of the Titans’ 12 contests with a 1.43 goals against average and 49 saves on the year.

INSIDE THE SERIES

IUPUI is 1-5-1 all-time against Milwaukee with the lone win having come on the road on Mar. 3, 2021. The Jaguars also advanced past Milwaukee in the Championship game of the 2017 Horizon League Tournament after the two sides played to a 0-0 draw through two overtimes. IUPUI later advanced 4-3 in penalty kicks. Milwaukee won last year’s meeting in Indianapolis, 2-0, on Oct. 7.

IUPUI is 6-6-4 all-time against Detroit Mercy, but just 1-2-3 in the six meetings in Indianapolis. IUPUI is unbeaten in the past five meetings, going 3-0-2 in that span. The Jaguars won last year’s meeting on the road, 1-0, on Oct. 10.

UP NEXT

IUPUI will trek to Green Bay next Thursday (Oct. 13) before returning home to host Robert Morris on Senior Day on Oct. 16. Both contests will be broadcast on ESPN+.